Mented Cosmetics Will Bring Out the Best in Your Skin Tone

From the beginning, Mented Cosmetics has kept inclusivity and accessibility top priorities. Back in 2017, the brand took the beauty industry by storm when they introduced nude lipsticks aimed at women of color. This emergence into the beauty industry was revolutionary at a time where many people of color were struggling to find nude lipstick shades that complemented their skin tones. In the space of a few years, the brand has also added eyeshadow palettes, foundations and blushes to its collection. From lipsticks infused with vitamin E and castor oil to foundations with aloe leaf extract and hyaluronic acid as key ingredients, Mented’s approach to luxurious yet affordable beauty has garnered them a huge fanbase.

KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson always wondered why it was so hard to find the perfect nude lipstick. Their conversation sparked an idea that led to the creation of Mented Cosmetics. ‘’As a dark-skinned black woman, I vividly remember all of the times I’d shop for lipstick, blush, or foundation only to find that none of the available shades worked for me’’, Miller tells Byrdie.

Mented Cosmetics Founded: By KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson, in 2017. Based in: New York City Pricing: $5-$60 Best known for: Introducing a wide variety of nude lipsticks aimed at women of color. Standout product: Skin by Mented Foundation Fun fact: The brand's name, Mented, is short for pigmented. Other brands you’ll love: The Lip Bar, Juvia’s Place, Glossier, e.l.f. Cosmetics



From the moment the brand launched, Miller and Johnson had one mission: to help everyone feel celebrated and beautiful in the skin they’re in. They both felt that the beauty industry had been neglecting the needs of women of color, and they ultimately sought to provide a solution for every woman that didn’t feel represented when walking into a beauty store. Mented was launched out of a desire for women everywhere to ‘’find themselves in the world of beauty," Miller says. The brand's story emphasizes the importance of putting customers first when catering to a specific market. Mented Cosmetics has been part of a huge industry shift in recent years; it now isn’t enough to simply create products aimed at women of color—ensuring they are complementary and high-quality is essential.

Something else to love about Mented is that every single product in the collection is vegan and cruelty-free, including the lipsticks—conscious beauty has never looked this good. One of the brand's biggest success stories is the Skin by Mented Foundation. The brand understands how difficult the search for the right foundation can be, so to facilitate customer experience, a 60-second quiz, shade comparison guide, and concealer/contour shade finder—all of which have been a hit—are available on its website. Regardless of where you are in your makeup journey, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, Mented Cosmetics takes pride in formulating makeup products with skin health in mind—finding makeup that will help you look and feel good at the same time has never been this easy.

Ready to figure out which of the brand's popular products are best for you? Keep reading to learn about some of the Mented Cosmetics products and collections we love.

