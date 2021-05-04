The Most Helpful Accounts to Follow for Mental Health Resources

By now, we’ve all seen the statistics—doom-scrolling isn’t good for you. However, if, like me, being acutely attune to the online world is part of your job description, limiting screen time is sort of an impossibility. But what if your Instagram feed could be a happier place? A stream of content that makes you feel empowered, seen, and present? While I can’t promise an algorithm change, I can attest being mindful of your follows can change the way you feel the next time you open up your app.

The most recent wave of pandemic fatigue hit me hard, and what I saw on Instagram didn’t exactly help. The entire social media landscape had started to feel claustrophobic. Did I really need another carefully undone photo of an influencer in sweatpants trying to seem #relatable? Probably not, I decided, and hit the unfollow button with a commitment to decluttering. It felt good—really good. So, I concluded that my entire feed deserved a mental health makeover.

Nothing can replace a good therapy session or the proper medication, but, following organizations, therapists, and artists that speak directly to mental health struggles will help make your feed a more balanced place. Ahead, I rounded up the social accounts that will boost your sense of wellbeing as you scroll in 2021 and beyond.

@yourdiagnonsense/ Design by Cristina Cianci

Todd Baratz’s colorful, no-nonsense approach to building lasting connections is definitely worth a follow. The licensed psychotherapist, who works with couples and individuals, humanizes and de-stigmatizes relationship struggles. Catching his frank advice is a much-needed reminder that there’s more to relationships than the highlight reel.

@nedratawwab/ Design by Cristina Cianci

Nedra Glover Tawwab is all about setting boundaries. The therapist and author seeks to "help people create healthy relationships with themselves and others" with her easy-to-digest lists and tips on Instagram. You’ll catch yourself scrolling way back after discovering this account, eager to absorb every last bit of Tawwab's wisdom.

@Alex_elle/ Design by Cristina Cianci

Author Alex Elle discovered writing through therapy, and she shares her practice daily with over 1.1 million followers. Elle sees creativity as a healing process, and her mission is to "realign through writing practice." Whether you’re looking to get into gratitude journaling or curious about what meditative art can look like, this account is for you.

@millennail.therapist/ Design by Cristina Cianci

Don’t let the name fool you, “the Millennial Therapist” is run by the highly-credentialed clinician and life coach, Sara Kuburic. Her thought-provoking advice on Instagram sparks immediate self-reflection—a must-follow for anyone working through identity issues, trauma, or insecure attachment styles.

@resetnyc/ Design by Cristina Cianci

Need advice? Enter Liz Tran, executive coach and founder of Reset, who runs a successful column on Instagram. With a focus on routine, mindfulness, and meditation, this account is a self-helper's dream, delivering small, impactful suggestions for a more balanced life.

@realdepressionproject/ Design by Cristina Cianci

Mental health issues manifest differently in everyone, and The Depression Project humanizes and sheds light on what depression actually looks like. If you’ve even gone through it yourself, you will feel seen by this account, but it’s also an excellent resource for anyone looking to support and understand loved ones who are struggling.

@askdrjess/ Design by Cristina Cianci

At @askdrjess, the mission is to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, particularly in the Black community. Dr. Jessica Clemons always has a refreshing take on the pressing mental health issues we face today. You also won’t want to miss her IGTV conversations and live appearances.