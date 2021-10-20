Byrdie Boy: How to Use a Pre-Shave Oil for the Smoothest Finish

By
Alfredo Mineo
Alfredo Mineo
Alfredo Mineo is a freelance writer. His published works have appeared in WWD, Wallpaper, Vogue Mexico, and more.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on Oct 20, 2021
oil on ground

Liz DeSousa for Byrdie

kkkkk

Featured Video

Related Stories