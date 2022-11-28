15 Fashion Gifts for Men and Not a Single Wallet In Sight

Shopping for the men in your life—whether it be a friend, family member, or significant other—always seems to be a challenge. The usual picks of a new golf glove or wallet (I'm guilty of gifting both), seem basic and impersonal. While they may be appreciated, stepping outside your gifting comfort zone can be a thrill for both the gifter and giftee—maybe he'll discover a new brand he loves through you, or will cherish something he would never spend money on for himself.

Giving fashion pieces always comes with some risk (I recommend doing a little snooping to get an idea for the correct sizes), but when you get it right, it's unforgettable. No one ever asks someone where they got their belt from, but people will want to know where you snagged that spaghetti cabana shirt.

Below, 15 actually good fashion gifts for the men in your life.

Tombolo Vongole! Cabana $128.00 Shop

If you're an observant White Lotus watcher, then you may have noticed this shirt on some of the waitstaff at the Sicilian resort. A good Tombolo shirt is sure to rake in the compliments, and he'll be reaching for this bad boy week after week.

Playboy Soulland September 1967 Cover Shirt $80.00 Shop

Featuring the September 1967 cover of Playboy, this button-up tee is a fresh departure from the typical game day apparel. The brand also has shirts with covers going as far back as 1954 for something even more retro.

Salt Optics Colorado 58 $610.00 Shop

These aren't your average aviators. Available in five colorways, the Colorado 58 is basically the champagne of sunglasses with hues to suit every taste. They're made with aerospace grade Japanese titanium and feature anti-reflective, hydrophobic, and oleophobic coatings to reduce glare, repel dirt and water, and protect from harmful light rays. Oh, they're also very good looking.

Coach Studio Messenger $695.00 Shop

It's time to purge the work bag he got as free office merch. The Studio Messenger from Coach is well worth the investment. Featuring glove-tanned leather, this bag will only get better with time. It also includes all the necessities for a solid work bag: Multifunctional pockets, an inside laptop sleeve, and an outside zip pocket.

Miansai 4mm Cuban Chain Bracelet $145.00 Shop

Whether or not the guy in your life considers himself a jewelry person, he will almost certainly love this Cuban Chain Bracelet from Miansai. It's subtle, sleek, and fit for everyday wear. It's also available in silver if that suits his taste better.

Carhartt WIP Madison Turtleneck Sweater $178.00 Shop

I don't think I've ever met a man who doesn't enjoy a good Carhartt moment. Whether they're layering on the work gear or prefer to style the brand's Work in Progress line, you really can't go wrong with the gift of Carhartt. This tan turtleneck sweater toes the line between practical and stylish, and can be paired with everything from fresh sneakers to worn out overalls.

Ugg Tasman Corduroy II $90.00 Shop

If you're someone who loves to give pajamas every year, why not switch it up with a pair of Ugg's corduroy Tasman slippers? They work for both indoors and outdoors, feature a foam footbed, and will make the man in your life the envy of every Gen-Z TikToker—whether he cares or not.

Bliss Lau Rational V Band $2,650.00 Shop

Men shouldn't be given rings just on their wedding day. Whether you want to give your partner something extra special, treat a longtime friend to some luxury, or show a father figure just how much he means to you, this simple-yet-sleek band from Bliss Lau will do all that and more.

Leret Leret No. 41 $575.00 Shop

A good cashmere sweater is just one of those things people struggle to buy for themselves—but once they have it, they wonder why they didn't do it sooner. Leret Leret's cashmere pieces are the best of the best (and this one is a limited-edition piece).

Nice as Heck Flower Unstructured Hat $25.00 Shop

Why not add a new baseball cap to the collection? Nice as Heck's groovy Flower Unstructured Hat includes a brim that can be worn flat or curved, so he can change it up depending on his mood for the day.

Casio A168WG-9VT $70.00 Shop

I know, a watch as a gift is teetering on uninspired. Normally I would agree, but in the case of Casio's vintage gold watch, I have to make an exception. Not only is this significantly more affordable than a new Apple watch, it looks way better, too.

Sackville Greetings From NY Grey Crewneck $100.00 Shop

I don't know if the man you're shopping for...um, partakes, but I do know he will probably like this sweatshirt from Sackville. Featuring a cheeky take on the "I Love New York" logo, this graphic sweatshirt is one he's sure to get a kick out of.

Rosa Rugosa Dufferin Chore Jacket $265.00 Shop

A closet staple that looks good and holds up, the Dufferin Chore Jacket was designed to endure whatever life throws at it. If the Kelly green is a bit too bold, it's also availably in navy, cream, hickory stripe, and rose.

The North Face Men’s High Pile Nuptse Jacket $350.00 Shop

The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket has had its moment, so mix it up with something else he'll be wearing year after year. The High Pile version is designed for maximum warmth with 600-fill down and a 100%-recycled high-pile fleece. It's also available in five colors if you're looking to start a collection.

Crocs All-Terrain Camo Clog $45.00 Shop

For the guy who's always living life in sport mode. The All-Terrain Camo Clog features a rugged lug outsole with enhanced tread for increased traction and support for the ones who like to off road in their Crocs. For those who don't, the orange camo print is still a nice wardrobe addition.