Curtains inspo is back and stronger than ever before. Don't be mistaken, we're not talking about the tapestries over your windows, fellas—we're talking hair. This nod to the classic '90s cut worn by every major leading man is back and making major waves on TikTok and beyond. It's a long-hair-don't-care type of vibe, and we had three experts weigh in on what to consider when wearing this ever-evolving trend.

Here are 30 images of past and present curtains hairstyles that'll make the masses swoon.