Here's Exactly How to Copy Meghann Fahy's '90s Blowout From the SAG Awards

At first, Meghann Fahy's role as Daphne in The White Lotus's second season seemed only like a vain foil to the deadpan Harper, played by Aubrey Plaza—yet, as the season progresses, we get to understand that Daphne is way more complex and cunning than meets the eye. It takes an actress of a certain caliber to play someone who carries so many secrets (ahem, Daphne's trainer), and Fahy's on-screen performance, as well as the rest of the White Lotus cast's, was enough to land them a win in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category at the 2023 SAG Awards.



Fahy's on-screen hair is always prim and proper, and her hairstylist, Jacob Rozenburg, used John Frieda Hair Care products and Bellami clip-in hair extensions to ensure that would be the case for her '90s blowout at last night's ceremony, too.



Getty Images

Fahy stepped onto the red carpet in a moderin white Ralph Lauren gown, which featured a fitted silhouette and round cutouts in her waist and back. Her stylist, Thomas Carter Phillips, accessorized minimally with geometric Cartier drop earrings.



Getty Images

Sure, her outfit was minimal—but it almost had to be to make way for her bouncy, voluminous blowout. In fact, Rozenberg admits that her dress was the inspiration for her blowout: "I was inspired by Meghann's gorgeous dress. We were running through a few potential looks for the night, but once she was wearing her dress and earrings, her hair fell with a center part, and we knew that was the way to go."



The first step to maintaining any blowout is starting with clean hair, so Rozenberg reached for the John Frieda Frizz Ease Replenish & Repair Nourishing Shampoo ($9) and Frizz Ease Replenish & Repair Nourishing Conditioner ($9) to prep.



"The John Frieda styling products were essential for prepping and nourishing her hair to keep the blowout looking perfect," Rozenberg reveals to Byrdie exclusively. "I spritzed her hair with the John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishing Leave In Conditioner ($8) and layered in John Frieda Volume Lift Air Whipped Foam ($21) to give her strands an extra boost." To finish, he brushed the John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Serum ($12) through her damp hair.



Rozenberg shares his secrets for nailing the perfect blowout: "I used a round brush and blow-dried section by section up the sides of her head with the Olivia Garden High Performance Professional Hair Dryer ($110) and set each [section] with Olivia Garden Double Clips ($9) to let her hair cool down and retain the bounce," explains Rozenberg. "I tackled the hairline first since it's normally the frizziest part of the hair, so I smoothed that down by alternating between hot and cool."



Afterwards, Rozenberg parted Fahy's hair down the center and set the front of her hair, working in 1-inch sections towards the top of her crown to arrange her hair in clips. Once her hair had cooled, Rozenberg removed the clips and used the Olivia Garden Supreme Combo Brush ($30) to comb through her hair for a fluffy '90s look.



Despite TikTok being full of '90s trends like the Rachel cut and the supermodel blowout, Rozenberg notes that he didn't lean on any trends, per se, for this style: "A rich blowout is always in style—it's really a timeless look."



To amp up both volume and length, Rozenberg added in the Bellami Silk Seam Clip-In Extensions in Golden Hour Blonde Balayage ($310), which he reveals he prepped with the same John Frieda products to create a cohesive finish. After applying them to the back of her head, Rozenberg brushed Fahy's hair to blend in her natural hair and extensions.



"The John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray ($11) was essential to keeping this look in place," Rozenberg tells Byrdie. "We needed to make sure the look stayed sculpted and that her earrings could be seen." He also notes that hairspray was essential in weathering the red carpet conditions. "I was worried about wind on the carpet and wanted to give a nice, sculpted look. I rode with Meghann to the carpet to ensure we could give her a final spritz right before she stepped out, to make sure the hair stayed in place."



But Fahy's hair wasn't the only part of her glam that screamed "'90s queen"—her makeup featured cool brown lips and a wash of blush that looked like it was ripped straight from the era. Her makeup artist, Emily Cheng, first evened out Fahy's complexion with the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation ($69) and created a rich blush with the Armani Beauty Neo Nude Color Melting Cream Blush ($39) in shades 20 (a cool brown) and 51 (a peachy pink).



After setting Fahy's base with the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder ($64), Cheng applied the Armani Beauty Smooth Silk Eye Pencil ($33) in shade 12 around her eyes for a brown, smokey look. Next, she accentuated Fahy's lashes with the Lashify Curl Gossamer Lashes ($20) in C10 and C8, then added the Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Classico Mascara ($33) to her lower lash line.



To finish her '90s look, Cheng mixed two lipsticks to achieve a throwback-worthy brown lip: the Armani Beauty Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick ($45) in shades 200 and 102.

It was a look fit for any '90s icon—and fit for any red-carpet event.