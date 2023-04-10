Megan Thee Stallion Just Jumped on the Strawberry Milk Nails Trend

Megan Thee Stallion has been making headlines for wearing her natural curls as of late—but is anyone paying attention to her nails? The singer has been wearing some of the most intricate manicures we’ve seen in a while, and it’s always fun to see what she and her nail artist will come up with next. To our surprise, this time Megan went the minimalist route with her latest "strawberry milk" manicure, but still added a her signature Stallion edge.

On April 8, Megan Thee Stallion posted a series of photos wearing a graphic baby tee that reads, “I heart to make boys cry." She paired the (iconic) top with mid-rise jeans folded over to show off her belly ring, and accessorized with a diamond cross pendant necklace, a diamond chain choker, matching diamond chain bracelets, diamond rings, and a watch. From the graphic T-shirt to her dainty belly ring, her entire outfit feels incredibly Y2K.

Megan Thee Stallion is a fan of “lipstick” shaped nails—which call for a diagonal slant at the nail's edge—and wore the shape for her recent two-toned chrome French manicure. This time around, the singer wore a long lipstick nail with a glossy strawberry milk shade.

The strawberry milk manicure is a riff on the incredibly popular milk bath manicure, which uses a sheer white or nude polish to create a hazy, "milky" effect. Instead of a white color, the strawberry milk manicure features a pale pink color that still has the creaminess of the original milk bath mani, with a springy twist.

Megan Thee Stallion is well-known for wearing out-there manicures, and the fact that she’s hopping aboard the more minimal strawberry milk trend (along with stars like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and Zendaya) proves that this "my nails but better" style will be the mani of the summer. As opposed to other celebs who spruced up the manicure with nail art or micro-French designs, Megan adds her funky, hot-girl-summer-approved twist with a lipstick shaped tip.

If you’re in the market for a strawberry milk manicure, you’ll first want to prep your nails meticulously by pushing the cuticles back and buffing the nail beds. After applying a base coat, use a pale pink nail polish that has a semi-sheer finish to create the hazy, multi-dimensional finish of a milk bath manicure. Then, top off the polish with a high-shine top coat. (Yes, it really is that simple.)

To finish off her throwback outfit, Megan Thee Stallion wore ‘90s curls with springy texture, volume, and full bangs. As always, her makeup looked impeccable, and she wore satin skin with a coral blush, paired that with a grey smoky eye and a sharp, defining winged liner. She topped off the look with a two-toned lip that features a brown lip liner and juicy nude lip gloss.