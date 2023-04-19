Megan Thee Stallion's Silver Chrome Nails Perfectly Match Her Chainmail Dress

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to switching up her beauty looks, and she always keeps us guessing what she'll come up with next. Meg is usually one for intricate and bold manicures, but she recently wore a strawberry milk manicure that made us think she might be crossing over into "my nails but better" territory. Rest assured, however, she found a way to combine the neutral nail trend and her more attention-grabbing take on nail art with her most recent silver chrome manicure.

On April 18, Megan Thee Stallion shared a video of herself posing in a gorgeous sheer silver gown with a halter top, waist cut-out, and a thigh-high slit. Her dress is embellished with crystals all throughout, and has a gorgeous floral motif that makes her look like a straight-up fairy. She matched her silver eyeshadow to her dress and wore her hair natural, showing off her brand-new caramel blonde color.

As she plays with her hair in the TikTok, Megan shows off a silver chrome manicure with a long lipstick shape. She’s a noted fan of the lipstick nail (that is, a nail shape with a diagonal nail edge), and even wore a dark version to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. This time, Megan wore a slightly translucent silver manicure with a silver chrome finish that perfectly matched her chainmail gown.

Getty Images

Although gold jewelry and warm-toned makeup looks have been synonymous with the hottest looks for the past few years, silver is having a major moment. We’ve already made our case as to why silver is trending in fashion, and stars like Jennifer Aniston, who recently wore a silver minidress to the Murder Mystery 2 premiere, and Kylie Jenner, who wore silver jewelry with her casual outfit at this year’s Coachella have proved our point time and time again.

Now, Megan takes the silver trend to her fingertips with a smokey silver manicure and tops it off with another leading nail trend, chrome, giving it an edgy metallic finish. If you’re looking for a carbon copy of Megan’s manicure, your best bet would be to head to a nail technician who can create the shape, length, and design that you’re after. If, however, you’re in a pinch for time and want to DIY a similar look, start with two coats of silver nail polish, then add a chrome powder or shimmering topper for added bling. Finish off the look with a glossy topcoat to shine as bright as Meg's gown.