Megan Thee Stallion's Fiery New Shade Proves Red Hair Isn't Going Anywhere

Red hair has reigned supreme this fall, with many people dipping their toes into the copper hair trend or opting for a bright red ombré look. Well, the fire raged on at the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit as Megan Thee Stallion debuted her latest fire engine red hairstyle.

Getty

Megan walked the red carpet in a black turtleneck midi dress with minimal accessories, including a bracelet, ring, and an asymmetrical French manicure. But, the songstress’s outfit really didn’t need much zhuzhing, as her bright red hair really stole the show. Her crimson locks were lengthy and full, perfectly showing off the bold shade. Her hairstylist Kellon Deryck added both volume and texture to her already swooping curls by creating a half-up-half-down style with a cascading ponytail at the rapper’s crown.

In an Instagram post, Megan Thee Stallion shows how bright and warm a deep red color can be, finishing the post off with her possible inspiration, Zora Ideale, from the manga Black Clover.

The haircut, color, and style are all fitting for a hot girl moment like the one Megan Thee Stallion had on the carpet, but a few days later she proved its also perfect for her day-to-day life.

Before you book your next salon visit for some red locks yourself, you’ll need to know a few things about red hair. Firstly, depending on your current color, you may have to lift your current pigment with bleach if your hair is on the darker side. Your best bet is to speak with your colorist to see how you can most easily achieve a ruby red ‘do.

Also, there is a caveat with red hair—although it looks fabulous right out of the salon, it can be difficult to maintain at home since red hair fades faster than any other hue. Make sure to invest in a color-safe shampoo and consider washing your hair less often to keep your color vibrant. Also, frequent salon visits are key. Depending on your natural hair color and if you do all-over color, you can expect to need a touch-up in six or seven weeks.

If you want to experience red hair without a full-head commitment, you can opt for highlights or ombré that can last longer in between salon visits. And if coloring isn't your thing, you can always throw on a red wig to achieve the look.

Sure, red hair can seem difficult, but Megan Thee Stallion proves that it's a color worth trying out.