Megan Thee Stallion Wore Voluminous Curls to the Oscars After Party

Award shows are the time for the world’s biggest stars to show off their most glamorous styles, like sculptural hairdos, intricate makeup looks, and dazzling dresses. Still, it seems that the biggest beauty trend from last night’s Oscars was showing off your natural side (though a bit amped up). The standout natural look of the night was Megan Thee Stallion’s hair at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.



Megan arrived at the after-party wearing a custom strapless Bach Mai dress with a gorgeous mermaid silhouette. The dress features tons of texture, thanks to its peek of sheer fishnet material at the bust and shimmery metallic fabric all throughout. Her floor-length skirt is fitted just below her hips and flares into an end with tons of volume and folds for a true mermaid moment. She paired her glam dress with a silver choker necklace, drop earrings, and diamond rings to match.



Getty Images

Her hair, however, is the true star of the show. Megan typically opts for a super-sleek wig, but for last night's party she wore for a curly look, showing off her natural texture (though there may still have been a wig or some extensions involved). The look included tight curls, tons of volume, layers, a middle part, and a few strands of face-framing bangs.

Getty Images

While there were plenty of show stopping moments last night, looks that showed off natural beauty definitely dominated the carpet—and have been everywhere this spring. During her performance at the ceremony, Lady Gaga went completely makeup-free, and Ana De Armas wore soft waves that her hairstylist says were inspired by the “natural beauty” trend. Aside from the Oscars, just last week, Katie Holmes was spotted in NYC wearing natural tousled waves. Megan The Stallion is just more proof that you don't have to step out with an expected beauty look, and playing up what you already have is the chicest thing you can do—even at the Oscars.

Megan finished her ogle-worthy glam off with a lengthy navy manicure, a two-toned glossy lip, a bright smokey eye with a sharp wing, and a warming bronzer that sculpts out her facial features.