Megan Thee Stallion's Two-Toned Chrome French Manicure Is Dripping In Gold

The fashion world has been on a ‘70s kick, and no one has capitalized on the moment quite like Megan Thee Stallion. Lately, she’s been swapping her flippy blowouts and long sleek styles for retro volume-filled curls, and proves that the hairstyle looks just as good on a red carpet as it does while lounging poolside or getting ready for a workout sesh. Her full, natural hair made a red carpet appearance yet again, and it looks fabulous—but we can’t help but stare at her two-toned gold chrome French manicure.



Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Hollywood Reporter's annual stylists dinner looking like a literal shining star in a vintage 1997 Paco Rabanne two-piece set that features a gold bandeau top and matching mid-rise flare pants. Her bandeau has a gold chain halter strap that doubles as a statment necklace. Her stylist, Law Roach, who was being honored at the dinner, paired the set with gold hoop earrings, gold bangles, gold rings, and—you guessed it—gold platform sandals.

Her gold chrome French manicure was the cherry on top of her gilded outfit. Her long nails were filed into a "lipstick" shape, which calls for a diagonal edge (she also wore this nail shape to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party). Her nail artist, Coca Michelle, is pretty well known for creating stunning out-of-the-box manicures, and this time around created an all-gold French design with a matte gold base and chrome gold tips. Michelle says in an Instagram story, “matted the gold to give a satin finish,” which was the perfect complement to Megan’s satiny two-piece set.



This isn’t the first time Megan wore a two-toned French manicure with a rounded lipstick edge: in August of last year, Michelle posted a similar nail design she created for the star, but with a vertical green ombre base and a green jelly French tip. This time around, Michelle opted for a look that matches Megan’s foxy ensemble—because the ‘70s are back, baby—while staying with the reflective gold French nail trends that we’ve seen on stars like Chloe Bailey. It’s the perfect look for Megan, who always seems to keep her finger on the pulse of the coolest looks while adding her own hot girl flair.



Megan has been on a natural hair kick lately, and her hairstylist, Justin Hedrick, defined her curls while maintaining the volume suitable for her ‘70s fit. Her makeup artist, Lauren Elise Child, gave Megan a soft glam beat with a glossy two-toned lip, a wash of bronzer under her cheekbones, and a matte smokey eye accompanied by black liner all over Megan’s eyes. Overall, she looked like a dripping-in-gold disco queen who stays on her hot girl sh*t.