Megan Thee Stallion's Crystal Manicure Sparkles Like No Other

Megan Thee Stallion shined at Pride thanks to her latest blinged-out nail look. Though the rap superstar is no stranger to keeping her claws crystalline—hello, retro two-toned French tip manicure and icy silver chrome nails—this latest look takes the cake for her most over-the-top opulent. Which makes a whole lot of sense, seeing as she wore the new blinding set while headlining LA! Pride in the Park on June 9, performing for an audience dressed just as extravagant as her new nails.



The "Hot Girl Summer" singer gave us an up-close look at the manicure on Instagram, plus the outfit and glam that went with it, and it's safe to say the ensemble was as hot as you would expect. The nails in question were crystal, down. Square-shaped, each was adorned with over a dozen small individual gems, then, down the middle, a row of larger pear-shaped crystals stuck out from the sea of sequin.



Her long nails also matched what she wore on stage. To perform all of her hits alongside renowned ballroom house Haus of Basquiat, Megan kept the crystal theme going with a catsuit scattered with gems, sequins, and diamonds. The black mesh base layer started at the shoulders and continued down her arms and to her feet, ebbing and flowing with differing concentrations of crystals—thicker on her shoulders and more scattered across her legs.



Getty Images

What made the look even more eye-catching was her choker, bra, and bottoms. The choker was not only crystal-embellished but also dripping with diamond tassels and fringe, the same fringe that hung from the bottom of her spiral sequin bra and the teeny-tiny bottoms. Which, as she danced, moved with her motion, flying around with each sway.



As for glam, her mug was stamped with a full face of Revlon products—she's been an ambassador for the brand since last February—opting for a shiny inner corner flowing into a dark reddish-hued smokey eye. Her lips were lined and glossy with a matching maroon tint. She kept her long hair down in a sharp middle part with her curls framing her face.



Although Meg loves her shiny talons, she also wears some softer looks from time to time. Most recently, she gave the strawberry milk nail trend a try, which Hailey Bieber and Zendaya have also worn out and about.



For her rendition of the trend, Megan went with lipstick-shaped nails, coating them with a sheer pink polish to create a hazy, "milky" appearance and adding a twist on the incredibly popular milk bath manicure that uses a sheer white or nude polish instead of the pink needed for the strawberry look. No matter what nails Megan is wearing, we can guarantee her a spot on our manicure moldboard.