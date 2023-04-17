Megan Thee Stallion Just Went Caramel Blonde

From major performances to hitting the carpet, there are plenty of reasons celebrities change up their hair colors on what feels like a daily basis. The secret, though, is most of the time, stars aren’t actually dyeing their hair—they use the smoke and mirrors of wigs and extensions to switch up their look without damage or hours at the salon. Because of this, it’s exciting to see the colors that celebs actually commit to when they change up their hair. Our favorite recent example? Megan Thee Stallion’s buttery caramel curls.

On April 16, Megan Thee Stallion shared a carousel of photos promoting her merch line, Hotties Merch. The collection has total Hot Girl energy and includes pieces like graphic tees, bikinis, and even fuzzy dice for your car mirror (very retro). In the photo, she wears the Bad Anxiety Crop Top ($35) in white, which features melted smiley face motifs, and the Hottie Club Thong ($25) in black with a graphic heart-eyed smiley face printed in the center. She paired it with a sparkly belly ring for a look that’s both comfy and, well, hot.

The thing that grabs our attention the most is though are Megan’s curls, which she’s been wearing natural for over a month now. She usually styles them into bouncy ringlets with layers and forehead-grazing bangs—although she didn’t switch up her cut that much, her hair now features a caramel blonde shade.

The shade is super dimensional—her hair has a base caramel color and features buttery blonde highlights throughout. By pairing the two colors together, Megan added definition to her curls for a full effect, and vibrancy to bring her new hair into the warmer months. It's also a great way to try a new emerging trend: almost copper hair.

Copper hair has been having its moment for over a year now. Yet, the color is quite bold and a lot of upkeep, so if it sounds like too much for you, a caramel color like Megan’s should do the trick. Megan’s caramel hair still has the depth of a traditional copper shade, but the brightness of blonde that can be more inviting for those who aren’t ready to take the risk of committing to full red.

"It's important when trying to achieve that perfect caramel shade, to decide if you want to go lighter or richer," celebrity colorist to caramel hair queens Beyoncé and J.Lo, Rita Hazan, previously told Byrdie. "You can go one way or the other to achieve that perfect balance of lightness in the hair.” If you have cool undertones in your skin, speak to your colorist about achieving a cool caramel color, and if you have warm undertones, work with your colorist toward a warm caramel. And if dyeing your hair all one shade is too big of a leap for you, the pros recommend adding strategic caramel highlights around the face, natural part, and ends for brightness and dimension.