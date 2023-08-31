Megan Thee Stallion's Burberry Nails Perfectly Match Her Sheer Catsuit

Megan Thee Stallion has always been—and will always be—on our manicure mood board. Nobody has done chrome nails better; plus, she gave the sea glass nail trend an edgy twist, combined Barbiecore with aura nails, wore strawberry milk nails, and her two-toned metallic French tips are still ingrained in our brains. Now, she's trying out luxury logo nail art by matching her luxe catsuit to her even more luxe nails.



On August 29, Meg posted a photo dump featuring a pic of her Burberry nails—along with with her other numerous recent manicures, like baroque nails, ombré emerald nails, and a classic muted mani—and we couldn't get enough.



The manicure was long and square-shaped, each nail with the same glossy design on top—a replica of Burberry's iconic check print with a beige base, black and white checkered stripes, and thin red lines as accents.



She paired her logo-clad nails with a matching ensemble—wearing a skin-tight, long sleeve, see-through catsuit with the same Burberry check design across it. Her catsuit also had the Burberry logo of a knight on a horse forming X's across the garment. She finished off her outfit off with a thick chain necklace, matching bracelets on both wrists and a couple of coordinating rings.



The rest of her glam was also worthy of her luxurious look. On top of her picture-perfect skin, Megan lined her lips with dark liner and then coated them with a high-shine clear gloss. For eyes, she added a golden highlight color on her inner corner and eyelids, volumizing her lashes with mascara and lining her upper and lower waterline with black eyeliner. She finished off the glam with a pin-straight, shoulder-length, jet-black bob.



Now, these nails definitely require a professional to accomplish, as the printed design with multiple colors requires plenty of practice, patience, and precision. However, there are other ways you can emulate that high-fashion feel on your nails.



Of course, you'll want to start by prepping your nails like any manicure: applying cuticle oil to your cuticles to soften and push back, filing and cutting your nails to the desired length, and wiping clean with nail polish remover to get rid of all the debris and oil.



Then, add any base color that your heart desires. Once your two to three coats have dried, apply nail stickers from your favorite designer brands, like Gucci's Nail Art Stickers ($20).



As with all manicures, you will want to finish off with a top coat and nail oil, and you will have nails worthy of a runway (or Megan Thee Stallion's living room).