Megan Thee Stallion's Blueberry Ice Lips Are the Coolest Take on Bold Liner

Megan the Stallion always knows how to turn a look, whether she’s chilling at home, pairing baby tees and diamonds, or performing at Pride in an embellished catsuit that shines from even the back row. She recently appeared at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris to attend the Louis Vuitton show and served yet again in a Canadian tuxedo that she paired with blueberry ice lips.

Getty Images

On June 20, Megan attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, which just so happens to be Pharrell Williams’ first collection with Louis Vuitton since joining the fashion house as Creative Director in February. She was decked out in Louis Vuitton, of course, and wore a black crop top and a distressed grey denim duster that matched her mid-rise jeans perfectly. Megan paired the look with black leather boots, a grey denim monogrammed LV handbag, black oversized sunnies, and a gold chain choker and LV hoops to add warmth to her cool-toned outfit.

To match the bluish tones in her outfit, the rapper wore blueberry ice lips, which included navy blue liner around the perimeter of her lips, plus an icy lip gloss over top. Her lips were reminiscent of the black lip liner looks that are running rampant both online and on the red carpet, but has a softer edge that’s a little more wearable thanks to their blue hue and blended edges and center.

Luckily for us, Megan shared the exact products her makeup artist Lauren Elise Child used to get the look. Instead of using a traditional lip liner, she first lined the rapper's lips with Revlon’s ColorStay Eyeliner ($10) in Sapphire and then topped the entire lip off with Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lip Gloss ($9) in Frost Queen. To finish off her glam, Megan wore a matte smokey eye to sculpt her eyes and a black winged liner to accentuate her full lashes. She contoured her face and added a single rhinestone at the top of her cheekbone, and her hairstylist framed her face with wispy bangs and sleek straight hair. To tie everything together, Megan’s go-to nail artist Coca Michelle created a patent French manicure with black tips and a sheer grey base.