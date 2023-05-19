Megan Thee Stallion's 20 Best Hair Moments Prove She's a Total Hair Icon

Megan Thee Stallion isn't only a Hip-Hop star—she's a bonafide beauty star as well. From the moment the Houston rapper burst onto the scene, it was clear she had a passion for all things makeup and hair. In terms of the latter, Megan has hit the stage and red carpet wearing nearly every hairstyle and color imaginable. Case in point: She's worn voluminous caramel blonde coils to the Oscars, a Marilyn Monroe-inspired jet-black bob to the Grammys, and fiery red curls to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit. Needless to say, Megan is a constant source of hair inspo. Ahead, we've rounded up 20 of Megan Thee Stallion's best hair looks.