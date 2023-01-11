Megan Stalter's Rosette Updo Was a Modern Take on 1960s Glamour

With the Golden Globes getting a much-needed revamp last night, awards season is off to a good start. Between Jennifer Coolidge’s ‘White Lotus’ domination (and killer smokey eyeliner) to Michelle Yeoh’s inspiring speech and gorgeous blowout, there were great vibes and even better beauty looks in the air.

One such highlight was comedian Megan Stalter. You might know her as the scene-stealing assistant from Hacks—or just by the red carpet-favorite red slipdress she wore to the Emmys last fall. Either way, Stalter clearly knows how to make an entrance, and her vampy Golden Globes look was no exception. Wearing a black vintage Versace gown (that has also been spotted on Bella Hadid and Beyoncé) with ribbon detailing, high slits, mary janes, and opera gloves is not for the faint of heart, but Stalter fully pulled it off thanks to her equally bold hair and retro-cool makeup.

Getty Images

“Meg is a dream to do hair for because she is always so game to try everything,” says celebrity stylist and Dove partner Clayton Hawkins, who created Megan’s look for the night. Like any good stylist, he made to sure complement her archival gown by channeling the bombshell era with a fun take on retro glam. “Today we wanted to go full '60s movie star,” says Hawkins. “A big sculpted updo, created with some of my fave Dove Hair products, with a perfect face beat by Melissa Hernandez and a vintage Gianni Versace dress? What could be better?”

To achieve her "over the top and joyful" updo with rosette-detailing, Hawkins sprayed Dove

Hair Therapy 7-in-1 Miracle Mist ($8) as a heat protectant on damp hair and used a round brush to give Stalter a quick, silky blowout. Once her hair was dry, he pulled it up into a "snatched" high pony and covered it with Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum ($8) for tons of shine. After, using a 1.25-inch iron to curl her hair, Clayton was on to "the fun part:" shaping and sculpting her updo with lots of jumbo hairpins and Dove Style + Care Extra Hold Hairspray ($6).

To complete the look, celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez kept Stalter's glam soft and golden. She paired a blush-forward contour with perfectly brushed-up brows and a sharp wing in a dark brown. With some bold lashes and a pink matte lip, the final effect was every bit '60s screen siren.

After all, what pairs better with archival Versace than a retro-modern updo and Bardot glam? As Clayton puts it, the team wanted to bring "a little bit of sun and 1960s glamour on a rainy and gloomy Los Angeles day!" And they certainly achieved just that.

