Megan Fox Just Went "Targaryen Blonde"

Most people use their hair as an accessory—but Megan Fox is no stranger to making her tresses the star of the show, stepping onto red carpets with lengthy styles dressed up with pastel pink hues, deep side parts, and even dripping wet hair. At the close of this season's Paris Fashion Week, Fox debuted voluminous platinum hair that she says makes her feel like a "slutty but studious Targaryen" (naturally).



Fox leaned into the House of Dragons' vibe with the help of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who added soft-yet-structured waves to Fox's platinum locks. Like most of her hairstyles over the past few years, Fox opted for a length that goes well past her waist. Now, hair this long can add weight to a style, resulting in a loss of volume—but Giannetos brought texture into Fox's hair by adding in layers that take away excess weight without compromising on length. Additionally, platinum blonde can be a color that's reserved for the warmer months, but Fox's brown roots, dark brown brows, and cool-toned blonde shade are key players in adding dimension and depth to her hairstyle for a moodier, cold-weather effect.



Although her outfit isn't the same Targaryen-blue hues GoT fans know and love, Fox still abides by the neutral-leaning shades and drapey fabrics that make up Targaryen fashion. Fox's stylist, Maeve Reilly, dressed Fox in fresh-off-the-runway pieces from the Kim Shui, featuring a corseted bodice layered under a draped skirt. Now, this wouldn't be a Megan Fox look without a standout accessory or two, which is why the star sported a lengthy jelly blue manicure.



If you're looking for makeup details, you'll have to ask Fox as she actually did her own makeup this time. She kept her eyes simple with a subdued smokey eye, paired with a blotted down nude lip, adhering to the subtle grunge trend that's reigning supreme on TikTok. So whether you're a fan of the race to King's Landing or not, we can all take notes from Fox's Valyrian-chic look in Paris this year.