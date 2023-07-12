Megan Fox Just Debuted Dainty Finger Tattoos and a Spiderweb Chrome Manicure

Megan Fox loves some edge, especially when it comes to her nails. The actor has worn blood-dipped manicures, black cherry nails, and has regularly sported some iteration of the chrome nail trend from green chrome, french chrome, floating chrome gemstones, to solid gold chrome nails. With her latest manicure, she adds her most intricate chrome nail look yet to her ever-growing repertoire: spiderweb chrome nails. She also debuted some dainty finger tattoos on the same day she got the fresh set of talons.



On July 11, Fox's manicurist Brittney Boyce posted a short clip of the star's nails with the fresh set, where we got an up-close look at the intricate and abstract designs on each of her nails. All of Fox's nails had a see-through base allowing for the chrome design on top to appear like it was floating. Each of the chrome designs were unique, none of them exactly like the one next to it, however all with similar spider web designs—flowing from the bed to the tip with winding strings of silver chrome interlocking and layering with each other to resemble the home of a black widow.



The video also gave a glimpse at the fine-line finger tattoos done by Sydney Smith. Fox ended up getting both of her hands inked, some fingers getting multiple tattoos, and some getting just one—all equally as stylish, equally as edgy, and equally Fox. On her right hand, the actress got an "11" and three small dots in a vertical line on her pinky, a multi-point star and a horizontal line of dots on her ring finger, what looks like a small rosary and an eyeball on her middle finger, a glyph and another star on her pointer finger, and more dots on her thumb.



On the left hand, she got the exact same number and dots on her pinky finger, a curved line of dots and a cross on her ring finger, two stars side by side and another curved line of dots on her middle finger, stars interlocking with a crescent moon and four small dots on her pointer finger, finishing it off with the same dot design as her right hand on her thumb.



This isn't the first abstract chrome nail look that Boyce has done for Fox. In fact, when the star broke the internet in red hair and a see-through-all-over dress to celebrate the launch of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, she wore Barbiecore hot-pink nails with the same string chrome designs on top. However, at that time, it wasn't as layered and woven as the spider web design, keeping it rather light on the chrome to get the pink popping.