Megan Fox Just Debuted a Red Velvet Bob for Fashion Week

Megan Fox is most known for her signature jet-black hair, which has been her staple since her Transformer days. However, she has switched up in the past, trying her hand at a Pamela Anderson-inspired blonde hairdo for Halloween, a long gingery-auburn look, a dirty blonde bob with blunt bangs, "slutty but studious Targaryen" blonde, a muted Barbiecore pink, and numerous renditions of brown and black. However, her latest hair change definitely takes the (red velvet-flavored) cake.



On September 5, Fox stepped out in New York City (for what is likely for the first of many New York Fashion Week events) with a brand new look: a bright red shoulder-length bob.



Fox's bob was sharp and evenly cut around the entirety of her head, with a bold, red color going all the way from her roots to her ends. Her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos told Byrdie exclusively that not only is this a new look "a huge change for her," but it is also "the shortest length she [has] ever had."



The inspiration for the look came from wanting "to do something bold and very modern to highlight Megan's strong personality," says Giannetos. "At first, she wasn't sure what she wanted to do, so we both discussed ideas for her big change and after bouncing around a few different ideas, we came up with this bold idea—a red velvet bob."



When she first stepped out in the new look, she paired it with a fittingly Fox ensemble: a stylishly oversized gray blazer that she wore as a shirt dress, knee-high snakeskin boots, skinny black sunglasses, a large, eclectic silver choker necklace, and a Mugler purse. Of course, she also matched her nails to her hair with long sharp stiletto nails in the same edgy, red velvet color.



Getty Images

In order to achieve this huge change and really create a vibrant shade of red, Giannetos used Lime Crime's Unicorn Hair Full Coverage ($17) hair dye in shades Valentine, a rich cherry red, and Flaming Red, a pinky-red hue. Mixing the two together to create a one-of-a-kind color.



Giannetos says not only is the look great because of its hue but also "because it's very at-home safe for all the readers who would like to get the look."



He recommends "for those with darker hair" that "you first go to the salon to lighten your hair, and then you can simply mix both of the aforementioned Lime Crime shades—Valentine and Flaming Red—and apply it to the hair in sections." The hair colorist adds that "it's very simple to use, super affordable and accessible to find," also that "it's easy to maintain the color by yourself at home since Lime Crime isn't made with harsh chemicals, meaning no hair damage."