Megan Fox Just Jumped on the Red Hair Train

Megan Fox and her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, have been working overtime lately—the duo recently turned Fox into a "studious Targaryen" for Paris Fashion week, and on October 25, Giannetos prepped Fox’s hair for the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City, creating a 2022 Jessica Rabbit look with her lengthy red hair.

Fox walked the streets of NYC in a blood-dripped French manicure by nail artist Brittany Boyce, and a moody burgundy lip curtesy of her makeup artist, Clarissa Luna. Megan’s stylist, Maeve Reilley, dressed the star in a Jessica Rabbit-inspired liquid gold dress that feature a slit up to Fox’s thigh, a strapless fitted bodice, and volume around the star’s hip that’s reminiscent of a Victorian bustle. Since Fox’s dress was the standout piece of her outfit, she kept accessories minimal with a cream clutch, and gold jewelry like bangles and earrings.

Now, Fox is no stranger to working various hair colors—whether they’re platinum blonde or pink—which is why there’s no surprise that she absolutely stuns everyone as she hops onto the red hair trend. Giannetos styled a red John Blake’s wig by parting her hair down the middle and adding beachy waves and layers, giving dimension and volume to her overall ‘do. Given that Fox hasn’t sported a short haircut in years, it also makes sense that she followed in her long hair tradition with locks that reach well past her hips.



Red hair has been having its moment for a bit now, but this Jessica Rabbit-red is not for the faint of heart. A red hair color like this one requires a considerable amount of upkeep, since red hair is notorious for being one of the quickest colors to fade with washes. If you are looking to go down the red rabbit hole yourself, make sure to invest in a solid color-safe shampoo to keep your color job vibrant.

But trends come and go, and if you’re not ready to permanently commit to red hair just yet, you can always follow in Fox’s footsteps and opt for a wig for some fiery and effortlessly chic locks.

