Megan Fox's Hairstylist Gave Us His Secret to Expensive-Looking Red Carpet Hair

Regularly touching all three Kardashian sisters' hair (and occasionally Kris's, too) is enough to place any hairstylist well within the "celebrity hairstylist" category. Add in Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, and a sprinkling of supermodels, and you have yourself one of the biggest names in hair: Andrew Fitzsimons. In addition to giving A-list celebs his signature soft waves and slick ponies, Fitzsimons has one of the most affordable pro hair care brands on the market, offering high-quality options for all hair types for under $20.

His looks run the gamut—from wet-looking waves to old Hollywood updos and witchy glamour—but they always feature his signature ultra-sexy vibe and hypnotizing shine. So when I got the chance to chat with Fitzsimons, I, of course, snatched it up.

Ahead, he shares his best summer hair tips, what to consider before a major hair change, and how to get Megan Fox-worthy hair at home.