Megan Fox's Hairstylist Gave Us His Secret to Expensive-Looking Red Carpet Hair

Regularly touching all three Kardashian sisters' hair (and occasionally Kris's, too) is enough to place any hairstylist well within the "celebrity hairstylist" category. Add in Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, and a sprinkling of supermodels, and you have yourself one of the biggest names in hair: Andrew Fitzsimons. In addition to giving A-list celebs his signature soft waves and slick ponies, Fitzsimons has one of the most affordable pro hair care brands on the market, offering high-quality options for all hair types for under $20.
His looks run the gamut—from wet-looking waves to old Hollywood updos and witchy glamour—but they always feature his signature ultra-sexy vibe and hypnotizing shine. So when I got the chance to chat with Fitzsimons, I, of course, snatched it up.
Ahead, he shares his best summer hair tips, what to consider before a major hair change, and how to get Megan Fox-worthy hair at home.
The Summer Hair Trend He Loves
"It's somewhere in between: a hybrid of a wet look and a very separated peice-y look. It's almost like a surfer-y damp look. It's basically just waving your hair and putting a little bit more oil in your hair than you usually would. I really like [it] because you can use hydrating products that are really good for your hair in the summer or products with SPF in them.
"I actually did it on Khloé [Kardashian] not so long ago, and I just achieved that with a wave spray. I have a wave spray called Model. It's a non-crunchy wave spray. So, I used that and dried it in her hair, and it really accentuated her waves, and then I used my Fantasy Curls Serum (I used way more than I usually would), and it created this kind of slippery look."
How to Up Your "Treatment Bun"
"Using a hair mask [in your treatment bun] is a great idea because, obviously, you are doing something good for your hair while styling it. The only thing is a hair mask will usually make your hair look dull. So a great tip would be to use a shine spray afterward. So you can still have that very polished styled look while you're still conditioning your hair."
How to Get "Vacation Hair" (Even if You're at Home)
"No-heat styling is obviously something that is helpful in the summer—you don't want to spend your morning with a hot hairdryer and hot tools all over you. But a lot of the time, the [styles] won't last, especially in New York, or if you live anywhere with humidity in the air.
"So, what I've been doing with a lot of my clients is doing the concept of wearing braids in your hair at night, but having much smaller braids, like six to 10 on each side. And it gives you that very deep wave look, which I think is very summery. It's very vacation [vibes].
"A thinner braid will actually give you that very beachy, islandy, deep wave kind of look. And if you pair that with a product like Model that will give your hair memory, it lasts a really long time."
The Hair Products Everyone Should Own
"No matter their hair type, I think a serum is a really good start. Especially for the summer—you can just use a serum and tie your hair back into a tight bun.
"A texture spray is always great to have in your back pocket because it will help your hair look drier as opposed to greasy, sweaty, whatever if you're trying to pump up your hair after a day in the office. And obviously, a dry shampoo. There's literally nothing worse than feeling like your hair is dirty just from existing during the summer—I think probably the most universal summer hair product will probably dry shampoo to me."
Embrace Your Unique Texture
"I'm getting a lot of inspiration from people actually styling their own hair. And the more that people are styling their own hair and taking ownership over their natural textures, the more styles are being developed, and they're not only being dictated by hairstylists. We're looking at everybody now for inspiration because there's endless creativity, and nobody knows their hair more than themselves. I'm getting a lot of inspiration from people doing their own hair, to be honest."
The Secret to Expensive-Looking Hair
"Shine is the thing that will take your hair over the edge. Sometimes I'll give clients my Prism Shine shampoo and conditioner to use the night before because it has hyaluronic acid in it, and it will promote the most amount of shine possible. And then, I'm able to finish off the style with my Prism Shine spray, which is a very dry, nongreasy, but high-shine formula. Whatever the style is, even if it's a messy style or a very, very textured hairstyle, you always see the paparazzi flash—their hair is super, super shiny. So for me, that's the thing that really takes it over the edge and makes something look very red carpet."
What to Consider Before a Big Hair Change
"Obviously, a big hair change is not like a tattoo. It doesn't last forever. But, it's our identity, and we've all heard the horror stories of someone going through something in their life or making a career change. Like anything else, when Mercury's in retrograde, don't sign any big contracts and don't get bangs! But I would say figure out, Is this the time to take my hair and my identity in a whole other direction?
"There's a lot of apps now that you can use that will show you what your hair could look like, but don't use photos where you're overly Photoshopped, and you're all looking amazing. Take an average—like literally just no makeup—photo of yourself, and see if you can add bags or shorten your hair.
"And then, when you're ready to take the leap, go to your hair stylist and ask, 'is this the right style for me? Will I be able to manage this? Do you have any tips on styling this?' Get as much information as possible. Most hairstyles you see on Instagram are from photoshoots, and there are hairstylists there, a million extensions, and clips."
How to Channel Your Inner Megan Fox
"I like her to look a little vampy, a little witchy, so the looks usually are from that kind of lens. I really love when we do a very textured look, almost like she had a Victorian updo and she took it down, and now it's like this ripple-y kind of look. I love that vibe for her. And then I love really classic looks on her, too. I think the one that got the most buzz was her wet look for the VMAs. I feel like that hairstyle is going to be on my headstone!
"I really loved our Met Gala look. It was the first time she ever had braids. It was an interesting look for her—it was very different for her. I don't generally have a go-to look for her—she likes long, long hair. For the most part, unless it's a very specific look where we do a classic Hollywood look, I like her hair to look kind of tousled, a little vampy, and a little witchy."