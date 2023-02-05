Megan Fox Wore a Solid Gold Manicure With Real Diamonds to the Grammys

Megan Fox has a knack for matching her red carpet looks with fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, including but not limited to: pink wigs for the premiere of MGK's Hulu documentary, crystal-encrusted outfits at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and, of course, when they were chained each other by their manicures at a launch event for Kelley's nail polish line, Un/Dn Laqr. Kelly famously arrived at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards wearing a diamond manicure that totaled to a whopping $30,000—and at tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards, Fox matched Kelley's iconic manicure with her own 14 karat white gold and diamond nail set.

Getty Images

Fox stepped onto the red carpet alongside Kelly, who is nominated for Rock Album of the Year for "Mainstream Sellout." She wore a white floor-length gown with a fitted silhouette and a short train. Her dress has a baroque feel to it, with a sheer corset-like bodice with exposed boning, and is covered in a geometric gem designs. She accessorized the look with silver Louboutin sandals and very minimal jewelry.

Getty Images

Fox hadn't worn short hair in years until her bob reveal last week—tonight, she carried on her love for shorter hairstyles and wore her black tresses in huge waves parted down the center, with a flip at the end hitting right at the shoulder. Her glam was simple yet sophisticated with a glossy pink lip, a wash of brown eyeshadow in her crease, a mini wing on both eyes, and rosy blush.

Getty Images

As for her nails, Fox tapped the duo that created Kelley's infamous $30,000 manicure, jewelry brand Marrow Fine, and celebrity manicurist Brittany Boyce's nail studio, Nails of LA. “I am so excited to join forces with Nails of LA again to design this ultra-chic, gold manicure for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly,” says Jillian Sassone, founder and creative director of Marrow Fine. “It’s always a thrill to create something so unique for clients that love fashion and make it so much fun!”

Marrow Fine

Fox's manicure features a solid 14kt white gold base along with 150 delicate white diamonds shaped into crosses on each fingernail. The duo reveals that it was an arduous process to shape this mani to perfection. First, Boyce created a personalized shape for Fox by shaping Apres Gel X Extensions to the for the curvature of the star's nail beds, before shipping the stiletto-shaped tips to Sassone.

Sassone then 3D scanned the tips and recreated them in wax, which was then cast in white gold to create a set of solid gold tips. After that, Sassone meticulously created cross shapes out of 150 diamonds for the finishing touch to Fox's look. Now that's luxury.