Megan Fox's Floating Gem Manicure Is Very Y2K

Celebrities often use awards shows to debut their latest beauty transformations, and at the 2023 Oscars, Megan Fox revealed that she traded her jet black hair for a new copper shade. Her hair definitely stole the show that night, so you may have missed her other major beauty moment: her floating gem manicure.

Fox arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party wearing a Miss Sohee Couture gown, her usual smokey eye and nude lip, and her new fiery copper hair, courtesy of colorist Jacob Schwartz, who used Redken’s new Color Gel Oils. To round out her look, Fox wore a translucent stiletto manicure with a barely-there pink base and clear tips. Instead of creating an ombré mani with color, her manicurist, Brittney Boyce, used clear rhinestones for an invisible rhinestone ombré effect, or what we're calling a "floating gem" mani since the stones look suspended on her nails.

If you want to recreate the look yourself, luckily Boyce shared the full breakdown (where in she uses all Après Nail products) in an Instagram post. Boyce wrote, “I used Gel-X clear Matural Stiletto Long Box of Tips ($30) with the full Aprés Extension System ($120). Then I applied a thin coat of Gel Couleur in Spring Sigh ($15) on the extension where her natural nail is to act as a foundation while leaving the rest of the extension clear. [Then I] applied no cleanse topcoat and finished the look with a scattered stone ombré.”

The floating gem nail trend is also making waves on social, with people adding rhinestone clusters to nude manicures (whether they're ombré like Fox's nails or not). If you enjoy the minimalism that’s tied to Fox’s monotone manicure, you can use rhinestones that match your nail polish for this effect.

If, however, you’re a fan of wearing a colorful mani, you can opt for a nude or pink base and use a variety of colored gems all over your nails. And, finally, if typing with long talons sounds like a living hell for you, you can apply rhinestones all over shorter nails to achieve the same effect.