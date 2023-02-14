Megan Fox's "Flipped" Bun Is So Easy to Copy

Megan Fox is a beauty chameleon, wearing everything from blood-dripped manicures to classic blonde bobs with ease. Practically anything will look great on Fox, and at Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, the actress wore a sleek "flipped" bun that added "rave cybergoth" to her wide repertoire of beauty inspirations.

On February 12, Fox arrived at the Super Bowl wearing a black LRS NYC bodysuit with a plunging neckline, and black flaired pants with cutouts at the waist and hips. Her stylist, Maeve Reilly, paired the look with gold drop earrings and body jewelry by Jacquie Aiche, along with heels by Andrea Wazen for a glam juxtaposition to her otherwise gothy get-up.

Her longtime hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, is one to dress Megan in many wig looks—yet, for the Super Bowl, it seems Giannetos worked with Fox's very own dark black tresses. We don't know exactly what steps he used to create Fox's updo, but we believe he first pulled all of Fox's hair back into a ponytail, save for two pieces in the front, and then secured the hair with a hair tie. After that, Giannetos likely folded Fox's ponytail upward and secured that with another hair tie, creating what looks like a bun-on-the-top-ponytail-on-the-bottom hairstyle—AKA, the "flipped" bun. Finally, Giannetos straightened the two front pieces of her hair, creating sleek tendrils.

As for the rest of her glam, Fox's go-to makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, kept her look simple with a Fox-approved classic beat, including stark brows, a soft smokey eye, a nude yet pouty lip, and, of course, winged liner.

But, back to the hair. Fox isn't the only celeb to rock face-framing tendrils at Super Bowl LVII—during her performance, Rihanna also wore tendrils with a braided ponytail, proving that the Y2K look isn't going anywhere. Luckily, tendrils are super easy to achieve, and can work as a way to test-drive bangs if you're interested in trying out the look.

All in all, Fox looked like she was ready to attend a rave after the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was over. But it was a killer look that's worth coveting, nonetheless.