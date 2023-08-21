Megan Fox's Cotton Candy Aura Nails Are Shockingly Sweet

When reminiscing on Megan Fox's biggest beauty moments this year, you’ll probably think of her transition to copper hair, her solid white gold manicure, or her sirencore wet skin. As far as nails go, she tends to favor manicures that err on the dark side—both literally and figuratively speaking—but she just shocked us all with an aura manicure inspired by cotton candy.

On August 20, Fox’s longtime nail artist Brittney Boyce posted a photo of the actor’s nails, which sat at their typical long stiletto shape. Boyce first painted Fox’s nails with a pale blue polish for the base, and then added a hot pink aura center. Boyce calls it a cotton candy aura manicure, and she revealed on Instagram that she used gel polish by V Beauty Pure and the Aprés Nail Aer Airbrush Machine ($99) to get the look.

While pastel blue and hot pink manicures have been everywhere this summer (see: the blueberry milk mani and Barbiecore everything), we are shocked that Fox is switching out her usual gothy manicures for something that reminds us of the sweetest possible childhood treat. Fox has played around with various nail looks this year, which includes a hot pink chrome mani and a black cherry nail job—but they’ve always either had a neutral, dark, or futuristic feel. Her cotton candy aura mani, however, is one of the brightest she’s worn this year. It suggests that even though a traditionally darker fall is right around the corner, there’s a good chance that pastel nail polish will reign supreme.

The easiest way to get in on the cotton candy aura manicure is to do like Boyce and use an airbrush machine for a flawless aura effect. If you don’t have one, though, Nail artist Phoebe Cascarina recently told us her trick for nailing a perfect aura at home. First, apply pale blue gel polish to create a base, and then "Cure this gel layer, and don't wipe away the tacky/sticky layer left on top," she says. Then, apply a hot pink powder eyeshadow or blush to the center of the nails, building the vibrancy in layers (Cascarina says that she applies about three layers for a bright aura center). Finally, seal everything in with your favorite topcoat for a manicure so good that you’ll want to eat it.