Megan Fox Debuted Copper Hair at the Oscars Afterparty

The venue for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party must have been the size of a football field because almost every star under the sun was there. One of which is Megan Fox, who emerged into the public eye after completely wiping her Instagram page. A lot can change after about of month without appearances, and Fox debuted a copper hair color that made her look like a couture Jessica Rabbit from head to toe.

Megan Fox arrived at the after party wearing a stunning Miss Sohee Couture gown that just hit the runway this past January. The dress features a deep scalloped neckline, a Jessica Rabbit-like silhouette with a trailing train, and large periwinkle petals on either hip. Fox’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, paired the dress with a diamond necklace and diamond ring from Mouawad.



Getty Images

Fox's longtime hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, created what he calls in an Instagram post a “red fever” moment, which features a luscious blowout that ends just below her collarbone. Fox has been rocking hair down to her waist for what feels like forever until the 2023 Grammys when she debuted her new mid-length hair.



At the Grammys, she wore her typical black hair, but on March 12, she debuted her new copper color, making her look like a modern-day Jessica Rabbit. Giannetos first prepped Fox’s hair with the Unite Elevate Mousse ($31) and Unite Texturiza Texturizing Spray ($38) to add both volume and texture to her hair. After styling, he locked the look in with the Unite Go365 Hairspray ($34).



Going down the copper hair route can be tricky since most copper hair tends to err on the warmer side, which can wash people out if they have neutral or cooler undertones in their skin. Fox’s color, however, is bright, yes, but has a neutral undertone, showing just how great the right copper shade can look on anyone. To find the best copper shade for you, sit down with your colorist to land on a color that can both look bright and right for you.

Fox’s makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, gave Fox her usual beat, which included a soft smokey eye, a nude lip, and a wash of pink blush. Finally, Fox’s go-to manicurist, Brittney Boyce, created an invisible rhinestone nail look using Après Nail products. In an Instagram post, Boyce wrote, “I used Gel-X clear Matural Stiletto Long Box of Tips ($30)…Then I applied a thin coat of Gel Gel Couleur in Spring Sigh ($15) on the extension where her natural nail is to act as a foundation while leaving the rest of the extension clear. [Then I] applied [Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat ($13)] and finished the look with a scattered stone ombré.”

