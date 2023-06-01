Megan Fox's Black Cherry Nails Are the Edgy Way to Do Summer Red

Megan Fox has managed to stay out of the public eye for a while, but with her recent Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover, we’ve been able to catch snippets of the actor out and about and on the red carpet. She proved that going MIA doesn’t mean skipping out on glamour and has worn gorgeous fishnet dresses and Barbie chrome manicures during her return to the spotlight. This week, Fox was spotted yet again in London wearing a stunning goth cherry manicure.

Despite online speculation of a split between Fox and fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, the two were spotted leaving a hotel together on May 31. The duo was headed to the Marc Jacques Burton x Machine Gun Kelly party in London, and Fox wore a distressed grey leather mini-dress with thick straps. She paired the look with a slouchy black leather jacket, thigh-high snakeskin boots, and a black leather handbag. Fox transitioned to copper hair earlier this year and has stuck with the color, wearing her fiery tresses in long, loose curls.

Getty Images

To no one’s surprise, Fox’s outfit was a prime example of the girly goth trend, and her dark cherry-red nails—which she was also spotted wearing on May 30 with a white top and black pants—complemented the look perfectly. Manicurist Brittney Boyce created a stiletto manicure on the actor and painted each nail with an oxblood red polish. Red polish is a summer classic, and we’ve seen a sheer take on the color bubbling up with the vibrant “Jello” manicure trend—but by opting for a darker, richer hue and a sharp shape, Fox added a sinister twist to a summer-ready mani.

Getty Images

Fox has been known to wear some pretty intricate manicures in the past—like the solid gold manicure she wore to the Grammys this year—but her black cherry manicure is pretty simple to recreate. For a true homage to the look, you’ll want to apply extensions to your nails to provide length and a sharp stiletto shape. After that, apply a smoothing base coat to your entire nail bed, and follow that with two coats of deep red nail polish. (Choose the Aprés Gel Couleur in Vampire Drunk, $15, for a DIY gel manicure, or the Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Lady Is A Tramp, $20, for a classic manicure.) Finally, seal the entire manicure in with a high-shine finish for a moodier take on red this summer