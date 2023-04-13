Megan Fox is an endless source of beauty inspiration—her looks are always edgy, exciting, and elevated. The actress' ever-changing manicures, in particular, always capture our attention. Fox regularly collabs with celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce to create extravagant manis, and they've created looks for every occasion, ranging from red carpets to Halloween. From drippy gel sets to floating gem nails, we've rounded up Megan Fox's 10 best nail looks.