Megan Fox is an endless source of beauty inspiration—her looks are always edgy, exciting, and elevated. The actress' ever-changing manicures, in particular, always capture our attention. Fox regularly collabs with celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce to create extravagant manis, and they've created looks for every occasion, ranging from red carpets to Halloween. From drippy gel sets to floating gem nails, we've rounded up Megan Fox's 10 best nail looks.
Blood Drip Nails
Fox is no stranger to goth and gore—case in point: Her blood-dripped manicure. Boyce created this look by first painting the actress' almond-shaped nails with pale pink polish. Then, she applied maroon polish to the tips of her nails, making it look like it was running down them.
Floating Gem Nails
Fox's floating gem manicure was the star of her beauty look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Here's how Boyce achieved the translucent bedazzled nail look: "I used Gel-X clear Matural Stiletto Long Box of Tips ($30) with the full Aprés Extension System ($120)," she wrote on Instagram. "Then I applied a thin coat of Gel Couleur in Spring Sigh ($15) on the extension where her natural nail is as a foundation while leaving the rest clear. [Then I] applied [the Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat] ($13) and finished the look with a scattered stone ombré."
Chrome French
Chrome nails are in—and chrome French nails are one of the latest takes on the trend. Fox was wearing them when she got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in 2022.
Solid Gold Nails
Fox's gold manicure was fitting for the Grammy's. The luxe nails feature a 14k white gold base and 150 white diamonds sourced from the jewelry brand Marrow Fine.
Sunshine Yellow Nails
Yellow nails are perfect for spring and summer. Fox opted for a monochromatic look and her signature stiletto shape with this set.
Fresh Orange Nails
Orange nails are fun and fresh, as exhibited by Fox's monochromatic set. Of course, Boyce is responsible for this vibrant stiletto mani as well.
Rainbow French Nails
When warmer weather rolls around, we tend to get more colorful manis. This holds true for Fox as well. Boyce created this rainbow-inspired set for her, painting each nail a different shade.
Green Chrome Nails
In 2022, Fox created a collection for MGK's nail polish brand, UN/DN LAQR, called "(Don't) Play With Fire." In the campaign, she's sporting green chrome stiletto nails. Boyce achieved this look using the polish shade Brutal Honesty.
Lavender Aura Nails
Aura nails are all over our feed, and it's clear Fox has an affinity for the trend, too. Boyce painted her square nails with lavender polish and created the aura effect using orange polish in the center of each nail.