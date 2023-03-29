26 Megan Fox Fashion Looks That Prove Her Sartorial Range

You never know what Megan Fox will bring to the red carpet. From Barbiecore-inspired sets, to grunge, to old Hollywood glamour, her sartorial range is off the charts. Did we expect anything less from the person who brought us Jennifer’s Body? I think not.

With over twenty years of experience on red carpets, Fox understands the fine art of creating a look that everyone will be talking about the next day. Over the last couple of years she's enlisted the talents of stylist Maeve Reilly to fine tune her style. She's since played with different trends and aesthetics and worn timeless looks from Mugler, Gaultier, Alexandre Birman, and more.

To truly understand Fox’s fashion evolution, we’ve rounded up 26 of her best fashion looks below.