26 Megan Fox Fashion Looks That Prove Her Sartorial Range

You never know what Megan Fox will bring to the red carpet. From Barbiecore-inspired sets, to grunge, to old Hollywood glamour, her sartorial range is off the charts. Did we expect anything less from the person who brought us Jennifer’s Body? I think not.
With over twenty years of experience on red carpets, Fox understands the fine art of creating a look that everyone will be talking about the next day. Over the last couple of years she's enlisted the talents of stylist Maeve Reilly to fine tune her style. She's since played with different trends and aesthetics and worn timeless looks from Mugler, Gaultier, Alexandre Birman, and more.
To truly understand Fox’s fashion evolution, we’ve rounded up 26 of her best fashion looks below.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2023)
Mermaidcore is the hottest upcoming trend for summer, and Fox made a splash at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, with a plunging black velvet dress from Miss Sohee, complete with poofy periwinkle blue sequin attachments to both sides of her hips to give the appearance of fins. Plus, Megan’s red hair she giving major Ariel vibes.
Grammy Awards (2023)
Fox made the whole place shimmer in this white bejeweled dress from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. The column gown features baroque details on the chest and a bustier top, giving an edgy look to a classic white dress.
Universal Music Group’s Grammy After Party (2023)
Fox’s stayed with the all-white theme for a Grammys after party with a look that was a little less bridal and a lot more honeymoon. The white corset minidress and matching white opera gloves gave Vegas wedding in the best way possible.
Miami Art Basel (2022)
A Pamela Anderson-inspired version of Barbiecore we didn’t know what we needed. Fox gave causal rave vibes with a hot pink bralette, high-waisted cargo pants, and pointed pink pumps. She topped the look off with a pink feather hat that someone works against all odds.
GQ Men of the Year Party (2022)
Fox proved that you don’t need to go to the beach to have a beachy look with her Jean Paul Gaultier crystalized black mess dress.
Time 100 Next Gala (2022)
Fox looked like a modern-day Jessica Rabbit in this dramatic gold gown and red hair. This stunning Maison Yega look made Fox look like a golden goddess.
New York Street Style (2022)
There are several Barbiecore-inspired looks on this list, but this Andamane set is a personal favorite. The metallic crop top and gathered skirt looks like a matching set made by Barbie herself. With the with light pink highlights and strappy sandals, Fox brought back Y2K nostalgia back in a big way.
“Taurus” Premiere (2022)
How do you breathe new life to a standard red dress? You give it texture. Fox attended the premiere of Taurus in a gathered red latex gown by Sportmax and metallic Jimmy Choo heels.
Billboard Music Awards (2022)
This black David Koma dress has everything on the Megan Fox style wishlist: Plunging neckline, opera gloves, high-thigh slit, and embellishments. While the dress is stunning and dramatic, Fox kept the rest of her look simple with clear heels and fringe bangs.
“Good Mourning” Premiere (2022)
Another pink dress, but with an old Hollywood touch. Again, Fox is wearing some of her red carpet trademarks in this Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress: A strapless column gown, high slit, and glittering pink. Something about it gives it a siren vibe we can’t look away from.
UN/DN LAQR Launch Event (2021)
We love a goth Megan Fox. She gave major “underworld business women” vibes with her short Givenchy blazer dress and black shorts.
Met Gala (2021)
Fox stunned at the 2021 Met Gala with this daring red Mugler gown. The crisscross bodice, ruched skirt, plunging necklace, and high slit kept us all starstruck. It's safe to say that Fox’s first time at the Gala was a success.
MTV Video Music Awards (2021)
One day earlier, Fox made headlines with another jaw-dropping dress that makes her Met Gala gown look conservative in comparison. Her custom sheer Mugler dress didn't hide anything, including her shimmering underwear.
Moschino Fashion Show (2021)
She switched from pink to blue for Moschino in this ultra-stylish halter and high-waisted flared pants set. The teddy bear buttons are a small but sweet touch.
iHeartRadio Music Awards (2021)
Another all-pink look that really stood out from the crowd. This bubblegum pink Mach & Mach jumpsuit with silver bowtie straps went perfectly with the silver bow pumps.
American Music Awards (2020)
Fox took the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards in this dark green Azzi & Osta set. She paired it with some sparking chain link heels to complete the look.
PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event (2019)
Fox went for a more simple look with this lingerie-inspired Blumarine slip dress. She even paired it with a simple clutch and natural glam.
Visting "Extra" (2018)
Fox gave a fun take on the blazer dress during a 2018 visit to Extra with some pleated, pinstripe cuffs that elevated the look without looking too formal.
Golden Globes (2011)
One of Fox's original pink looks was this Armani Privé gown at the 2011 Golden Globes. The look gave some of favorite details including the strappy bodice, high slit, and peeks of glitter.
"Jonah Hex" Premere (2010)
Another Armani Privé dress, Fox was onto the rosette trend before the rest of us. The low neckline and bright red made her look like a red carpet vixen.
"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" Premiere (2009)
Fox looked like a Greek goddess at the premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen in 2009. Her white Kaufman Franco dress brought all the glamour to the red carpet.
Golden Globes (2009)
Fox brought the gold to the 2009 Golden Globes with her shimmering Ralph Lauren gown.
MTV Movie Awards (2008)
Fox merged cottagecore and grunge with this Zac Posen dress at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards.
Maxim's Hot 100 Party (2007)
Fox looked stunning in this burnt orange Chloé dress at the Maxim Hot 100 Party. The some Christian Louboutin pumps make for a quintessential mid-aughts look.
"Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" Premiere (2004)
The floral dress and tiny handbag gave a sweet retro touch to one of Fox's earlier movie premiere.
"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Premiere (2003)
While this is one of Fox's first red carpet outfits, she could absolutely bring this back for 2023. The sheer lace top and plaid mini skirt is very 2003, but would probably be lusted after on TikTok 20 years later. Megan Fox was truly ahead of the fashion curve.