Megan Fox Does Goth Barbiecore With a Pink Chrome Manicure

With her Instagram fully wiped and her last public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, it’s tough to know what Megan Fox is currently up to. Her glam team has offered snippets of Fox’s latest manicures and hairstyles, but we haven’t seen the star in the flesh in a minute. And that’s okay—everyone needs a little me time here and there. Still, we’ve been dying to see her on the red carpet, and with her latest Sports Illustrated cover, she finally emerged into the public with a Barbie chrome manicure and gorgeous copper hair.

On May 18, Fox attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC. Fox looked like a straight-up vixen on the red carpet and wore a black figure-hugging Laquan Smith gown. It features a plunging scoop neckline and sheer long sleeves, plus a sheer torso that contrasts the gown’s opaque satin skirt. Her go-to stylist Maeve Reilly paired the gown with a simple silver ring.

Her nails were hot in all senses of the word, especially in their vibrancy. Fox’s trusted nail artist Brittney Boyce created a long almond-shaped pink chrome manicure using all Aprés nail products. First, Boyce applied the Gel-X Sculpted Almond Long Tips ($30) to provide length and shape and then created a hot pink base with the French Manicure Gel Ombre in Electric Lolita ($15). Then, Boyce created a molten chrome design on each nail with a silver chrome powder, adding a reflective edgy touch to what could otherwise be a traditional hyper-girly bubblegum pink manicure. It was the perfect Barbie contrast to her dress, which played up her usual sultry-goth style.

Fox has been stepping out with hair that is the shortest we’ve ever seen on her, but thanks to her longtime hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos she’s back to wearing tons of length. Fox went copper this year, and for the event, she wore her copper hair with extensions added in for a fuller look. Giannetos revealed that he relied on Sway Hair Extensions for length and L’Oreal Paris hair products for a perfectly tousled undone blowout.

And to tie it all together, Fox’s glam had tones from both her pink nails and black dress. Her makeup artist Jenna Kristina created Fox’s signature soft smokey eye with a dainty black wing and then added a pop of color with a nude-y pink glossy lip.

Fox’s overall look shows that the actor never misses a beat on the red carpet. She looked glam, classic, and a tad sinister—we wouldn’t have expected anything less, even after a brief hiatus in the public eye.