Megan Fox's Take on Aura Nails Includes an Edgy Web Design

Megan Fox is the ultimate manicure muse. We can always count on her to serve up some serious nail inspiration, from a solid gold manicure with real diamonds to a mismatched astrology-inspired set. No matter what nail art she's wearing, Fox always brings her edgy-yet-colorful and trendsetting style to all of her manicures—and the latest one was no different.



On September 6, Fox’s regular manicurist, Brittney Boyce, posted the actor's fresh new set to her Instagram, and it's safe to say it's one of our favorite versions of aura nails yet.



Whereas most renditions of the manicure—like Emma Chamberlain’s ice aura design, Dua Lipa’s pink version, and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s chrome rendition—are usually just an aura burst and nothing else, Fox started with a pink aura base, and added an edgy web design overtop the pink.



The base of her nails had a large center of bright, hot pink that, as it got closer to the cuticle and stiletto tip, began fading closer to white and almost see-through at the end of the tip. On top of this was a black design that was mismatched on each nail—a flowing black design that twirled around each nail, still allowing us to peak at the aura base.



Of course, the manicure went perfectly with her dainty-yet-edgy finger tattoos—including an eye, stars, and tiny dots—and also her gold heart ring from Erin Fader Jewelry.



Now, this is a manicure that definitely lends itself more to a nail salon than a DIY, though we have you covered with a step-by-step for all the brave souls who are up for a challenge.



While a nail artist would likely use an airbrush to achieve the base of Fox’s look, nail artist Hanina Ibrahim previously told us about a great hack—using an eyeshadow palette and wedge beauty sponge.



Start with a base coat of light pink polish—of course, after removing any previous polish with nail polish remover, pushing back your cuticles with cuticle oil, and cutting and filing your nails to your desired shape. Then, use your sponge to apply hot pink eyeshadow in the center of your nail, sealing it with a layer of top coat.



After that, you will take a black polish and an ultra-thin brush and create the flowing, web-like design. You can either tape out your shapes with tape or go freehand, whatever is easiest for you. Then, seal that in with another layer of top coat.