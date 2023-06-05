Megan Fox's Pink Aura Nails Are Surprisingly Sweet

Months after wiping her Instagram clean, Megan Fox is officially back on social media. Her most recent post is like nothing ever happened, as it aligns with Fox’s pre-cleanse Instagram presence and features a thirst trap paired with a witchy caption. However, her coral aura manicure is a bit of a departure from her usual aesthetic.

On June 4, Fox shared an Instagram post showing off an itsy black bikini, which features a black bandeau top with a keyhole cutout and a black high-cut bottom, and paired the suit with various gold and silver bangles. She’s sitting on a couch with an instrument at her feet, which leads us to believe she’s somewhere near the sea with boo, Machine Gun Kelly. In the second photo, Fox’s makeup-free face shows off her freckles and bold brows against her fiery copper hair.

Fox added a soft-yet-edgy touch to her seaside look with an aura manicure that features a sharp stiletto tip. Her nails have a creamy light pink base and a coral pop at each nailbed's center. The manicure’s shape is similar to the black cherry nails Fox recently wore in London—the same way the sharpness added a sinister edge to the traditional summer red nail, this shape spices up the subdued strawberry milk trend that has been everywhere this spring. Plus, with stars like Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, and Dua Lipa recently cosigning the aura manicure with their own renditions of the nail job, Fox’s aura nails are proof that aura designs will be everywhere this summer.

Aura nails are gorgeous but pretty hard to do at home. Your best bet to get Fox’s nails is to visit a nail tech with an airbrush tool in their kit. Still, nail artist Phoebe Cascarina recently shared with Byrdie her simple hack for a DIY aura mani. For this manicure, you’ll need a gel base coat, nude-y pink gel polish, coral eyeshadow, an eyeshadow brush, and a gel top coat.

Cascarina says to apply your base coat and pink nail polish and then "Cure this gel layer, and don't wipe away the tacky/sticky layer left on top." Then, dab the coral eyeshadow on the center of the nail with the eyeshadow brush. (The eyeshadow should stick to the tacky surface.) "I did about three layers, slowly building up the eyeshadow product," says Cascarina. Finally, dust a lighter eyeshadow shade around the edges of the aura center to blend the colors, and then finish everything off with a gel topcoat.