Megan Fox's 3D Dewdrop Nails Are Little Works of Art

Megan Fox has been serving major earth sign energy lately (she’s a Taurus), including her most recent forest-chic photoshoot. But while earth signs are notoriously grounded (hence their name), they enjoy dressing up for themselves and are not afraid to embrace the finer things in life. Case in point: Fox just stunned in a gorgeous dress while dripping in diamonds and wearing a cool-girl dewdrop mani.

On July 24, Fox’s glam team posted all about the star’s look for the evening. She wore a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a boatneck cut, long sleeves, and mesh fabric, creating a bodycon fit on the star. Her stylist Maeve Reilly paired the look with a stack of necklaces, including an extravagant diamond choker, two rhinestone necklaces, and one white and black diamond Serpenti necklace by Bulgari.

Besides her necklaces and delicate stud nose ring, Fox didn’t wear many accessories—rather, she let her white dewdrop nails shine. Fox typically wears stiletto nails, and her longtime nail artist Brittney Boyce first created a medium-long stiletto shape on the star. Boyce then painted Fox’s nails entirely white and followed that by creating clear 3D squiggles on each of her nails that look like a cool-girl version of dewdrop nails.

While sheer milky manicures and naked nails have had a major moment this year, Fox’s nails are the perfect way to wear fun nail polish without going bonkers with color. Stark white nail polish is a far cry from the transparent polishes you may have loved this year, but by using clear polish for the design, Boyce created a fun look that’s almost undetectable until closer inspection. It’s a great baby step-manicure when transitioning from a "quiet luxury" pale pink to full-on nail art.

As for the rest of her glam, hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos created a futuristic Pamela Anderson updo, which featured pin-straight tendrils, perfectly slicked-back hair, and a messy top bun. And for makeup, Fox’s longtime makeup artist Jenna Kristina created a coral look on the star. Kristina first flushed Fox’s cheeks with a coral blush and then created a smokey eye with hints of warm orange and brown. To top it all off, she added a nude peachy lippie.