8 Medicine Ball Workouts That Will Level Up Your Routine

When exercising from home, you can only do so many jumping jacks before your workouts feel monotonous. And when it comes to equipment, it can be easy to get trapped in a loop of free-weight moves. Enter the medicine ball, a weighted ball that can upgrade your workout with strength- and stability-building benefits. “A medicine ball is a great option to use to intensify your main movement patterns,” says health and fitness coach Katie Kollath, MS, CPT. “You can squat with it, deadlift with it, press it, row it, throw it, pass it, and more.”

Medicine balls come in a variety of weights and sizes based on your experience and what kind of exercises you’d like to do. Use a heavier ball to load strength-building drills like squats or deadlifts, says Kollath, or pick a lighter one for power movements like slams. “They’re an effective way to make movements harder both in terms of weight and stability,” says trainer Heather Hamilton, MS, ACSM. “They’re also great for partner work. Two people can roll it, throw it or pass it back and forth.”

Whether you’re working out from home or looking to level up your gym routine, read on to explore the medicine ball exercises these trainers recommend. Pull some favorites to add to your routine or cycle through all of the below for a full-body workout.

You can tailor how many reps you do to your ability level, say Kollath and Hamilton, but three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps per exercise with 30 to 60 seconds rest in between is usually the sweet spot. If you feel any discomfort in your low back during any these exercises, opt for a lighter medicine ball.