Meagan Good Is Living Her Best Season Of Life Yet

Meagan Good has over three decades in the entertainment industry under her belt. As a '90s baby, it feels like I've grown up with her. The actress, who has also found passion in activism, has evolved—like many of us—into a multidimensional individual who is only getting started.

Amongst her latest projects, including a role in the upcoming Amazon Studios show Harlem, Good recently partnered with Tresemmé to amplify its Future Stylists Fund, an extension of the brand's commitment to elevating Black hairstylists in the beauty community. The fund is committing to awarding $100,000 annually to ten lucky applicants looking to become professional hairstylists to offset the cost of cosmetology school tuition. The initiative, Good says, is a small step in the right direction to creating meaningful change in an industry that desperately needs it. Ahead, Good talks more about her passion for uplifting artists, how her perspective on beauty has changed since turning 40, and how she's keeping her skin healthy.

Why is getting involved with initiatives like The Future Stylist Fund important to you?

People are demanding a lot of change and discussing things we previously haven't before. I don't want to talk about change; I want to become part of it and be involved with people doing something to create tangible, credible solutions. When I heard about the Future Stylist Fund, I thought it was amazing, and it was close to my heart. Having been in the business for 30 years and having had so many horror stories of people who didn't know how to do my hair, or having to take care of myself this was important to me. On the flip side, I've also been fortunate enough to eventually meet so many talented stylists who have shown me the power of having great people in your corner.

My stylist, Melanie Oliver, who I've known since I was 19-years-old, has done several movies with me, and she only recently got into the union, which is a complicated process. Still, there's a demand for talent and experts across the board, and uplifting aspiring ones is a great place to start.

Meagan Good

How has growing up in the spotlight shaped your approach to beauty?

I grew up in a predominately white neighborhood and dealt with a lot of racism and microaggressions, especially people wanting to comment on or touch my hair when I wore it a certain way. It's almost as if you're made to feel inferior, even if it isn't the intention. While there were tough times, my mom was critical in helping me view my uniqueness as my superpower. She taught me to be proud and love who I am. Still, not everyone has that, and there should be enough representation. Young girls need to know that their hair, skin, bodies of any size are beautiful. I have insecurities like anybody else, but my path has led me to love myself with every stretch mark, scar, everything I've been through. I even love getting older.

What are some things you're obsessed with beauty-wise? How do you use beauty to express yourself?

Hair has become a major way to express me and whatever I'm feeling in any season. Whether I go blonde, have a bob, go curly, or get box braids, it's because I just finished a movie or show, and I had to wear my hair for a specific character. So, when I come out of that work, I always evaluate what Meagan wants to do at that moment and how I want to express myself, and I usually do that through my hair.

A big thing for me is goddess locs, which I am a huge fan of. There's something so beautiful and rebellious to the status quo about it. When you hear stories about kids or adults being asked to cut their locs or change their hair to go to work or school, it's disheartening, and to me, that's unacceptable. If it were up to me, I'd grow locs naturally, but I have to make sure my hair remains versatile because of work. Still, it's something that I hope to do in the next ten years. It's when I feel my most beautiful, and it's a style that makes me feel that I'm owning myself as a Black woman.

Meagan Good

Are you equally passionate about skin? What's your routine like?

I really love Silvana Skincare and use most of her products. I love the cleanser, which has antioxidants and helps with breakouts. I also love the nighttime cream, which I feel helps keep my skin tight. I've been working with Paul Charette, an aesthetician based out of Atlanta, to develop a preventative eye cream that will help with dark circles, fine lines, and moisture, which I can hopefully share with the world soon.

Additionally, I've been doing PRP treatments and Morpheus8, a laser, radiofrequency, and microneedling treatment in one machine that has been such a game-changer. I started around 36-years-old and wanted to get deep into skincare to be preventative and not reactive. I get Morpheus8 treatments done almost four times a year if I can.

You post a lot from the gym. What does your post-workout routine look like?

Before I go to the gym, I read my Bible, say some affirmations, and listen to some gospel music or something that will help get me in a positive zone to set my intention for the day. The routine starts even before I hit the gym because if I'm already in the right frame of mind, topping it off with a workout makes me feel unstoppable. I usually try to get a protein shake or get a healthy lunch—even though I am not against indulging here and there because I feel like I've earned it. When I start my day that way, I always feel super accomplished, endorphins are glowing, and everything else tends to run smoother.



How do you practice self-care?

I just got home to Los Angeles after being gone for a few months, and it's been precious. I just turned 40, and I've been in many amazing transitions mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. I've been valuing time with myself, whether that's journaling, praying, reading, or going to the gym, but it doesn't have to be the same every day. The beauty of caring for yourself is finding freedom. It's your day, and you can do what you want to do to feel present. Sometimes I stay in and cook; other times, I order takeout. I might binge-watch a TV show on a self-care day.

Also, back in April, I decided to on a fast from alcohol. I did have a few cocktails for my birthday in August, but I've been dry outside of that, and I've felt great. It's interesting because while I enjoy a nice cocktail—or even a shot sometimes—I wanted to come into my 40's as the best version of myself. I wanted to do so without distractions or anything that would prevent me from feeling like my best self. It's been great so far, and now, when I go out with my friends, and they're having a cocktail, I bring some kombucha, and it's all good.

