7 Benefits of MCT Oil, According to a Physician and a Nutritionist

The most recent philosophies in dietary wellness encourage the consumption of healthy fats for a variety of reasons. Although weight loss is associated with a diet rich in healthy fats, it's not the only benefit to incorporating healthy fats into your diet. In fact, many leading medical and nutrition experts look beyond the number on a scale as an indicator of optimal health and wellbeing. Instead, we see diet and nutrition as a key to longevity and wellness, focussing on a healthy gut and balanced microbiome, improved energy, and a body that's able to repair cellular functions. These factors can contribute to a healthier lifestyle, which can, but does not have to, support weight loss.

A healthy fat generating a lot of buzz in the wellness sphere is MCT oil, an easily digestible medium-chain triglyceride (MCT). Naturally sourced from coconut oil and palm kernel oil, MCT is most commonly consumed as a supplement. Ahead, a celebrity physician, world-renowned for his contributions to the knowledge of the microbiome, and a nutritionist who specializes in gut health explain the many benefits of MCT oil.

Meet the Expert Steven Gundry, MD is a pioneer in nutrition who has spent the last two decades studying the microbiome and now helps patients use diet and nutrition as a key form of treatment. His most recent book is The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone.

Lisa Richards, CNC is a nutritionist and author of The Candida Diet, with expertise in gut health and inflammation.

