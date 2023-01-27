The Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick packs a serious punch of bold color, immediately giving lips a full-coverage, matte finish. If you’re in the mood to try a new color, this affordable product won't disappoint you.

We put the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

A matte lip is one of my go-to beauty looks, and after seeing Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($10) in the drugstore a few times, I knew I needed to see if this accessible product had what it takes. Wearing matte lipstick sounds easy in theory, but for me, it takes the right formula to have my preferred experience. When I’m shopping for a matte lip product, I’m looking for something that doesn't smudge, provides full coverage, and is completely shine-free.

Maybelline offers a broad shade range and promises to deliver long-lasting saturated color that doesn’t budge, but does the product live up to the test? Keep reading to find out my honest thoughts.

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Best for: Anyone who loves matte, full-coverage lips. Uses: A matte, highly pigmented liquid lipstick formula that can contribute to full glam looks and statement lips alike. Byrdie Clean? No; contains paraffin. Potential allergens: Phenoxyethanol, fragrance, pigments Price: $10 Shade range: 59 shades About the brand: As one of the most popular beauty brands in the world, Maybelline New York creates affordable makeup products that can compete with some of the most high-end brands out there. With a wide range of products that keep inclusion and high performance in mind, Maybelline is a must-try brand whether you're looking for a last-minute statement product or an affordable mainstay.

About My Lips: Even drier than usual

My lips are always dry, and I keep a lip balm with me no matter where I am. Though my lips are consistently drier, I’m experiencing even more dryness because I’m currently taking Accutane. Ever since I started taking the medication about two months ago, my lips have become increasingly chapped (which is a common side effect).

Even though keeping my lips moisturized is a big challenge at the moment, that hasn’t stopped me from wearing matte lipsticks. Admittedly, it’s probably not the best for my lips right now, but I like what I like. Most of the time, I wear lipsticks from MAC and Pat McGrath Labs, but some of my favorite liquid formulas are from Armani Beauty and Sephora Collection. Having seen the SuperStay Liquid Lipsticks in the drugstore plenty of times, I was looking forward to giving the product a try in place of my go-to options. For about two weeks, I tried the lipstick in the shade "Shot Caller," a bright red with pink undertones.

How to Apply: Start at the center and move outwards

Khera Alexander

Maybelline recommends applying the SuperStay Liquid Lipstick in steps, starting with your upper lip. Apply the product to the center of your lip, then move the wand outwards, following your lip’s natural shape. Next, the brand suggests following the same steps on your bottom lip and giving the product time to dry. I followed the brand’s advice, but I did things the opposite way: I started with my bottom lip, as that’s normally how I apply my lipstick and I’m most comfortable with that application method.

The Results: Highly pigmented lips with no smudging

Khera Alexander/Design by Tiana Crispino

Maybelline is one of my favorite drugstore brands, and for good reason. More often than not, I like the brand's products and would happily repurchase them. The SuperStay Liquid Lipstick is no different—from the cost to the shade range to the much-anticipated results, it’s truly fantastic.

When I first applied the lipstick, I was impressed with the pigment. Its rich texture and full coverage made using the product really easy, and I was able to achieve a bold lip look with two coats or less each time. I also noticed that I had to wait a little longer for the color to dry in comparison to lipsticks from other brands. It’s a minor drawback for me, but not enough to prevent me from using the product because once it dried, it did not budge. The formula doesn’t feel very heavy on the lips, which I enjoyed, and even though my lips are much drier right now, the texture and finish didn’t aggravate them at all. Once the lipstick was on, I was able to wear it for several hours without it bleeding, smudging, or needing reapplication.

While staying power is one of my main criteria for a good matte liquid formula, Maybelline's SuperStay Liquid Lipstick is somewhat difficult to take off. My regular micellar water didn’t take the color off at all, and I needed to use my micellar water made for waterproof makeup. To me, this isn’t a big deal and I look at it as an indication of a lip product that delivers on its promise, but someone else may not like that. Personally, I’m really happy with this product, and I can confidently say I’ll be purchasing several more shades.

The Value: Above and beyond

If you couldn’t tell by now, I’m in love with this lipstick. For about $10, you get a full-sized matte liquid formula that rivals drugstore and prestige brands alike. The shade range is so impressive, too: You could buy two or three SuperStay Liquid Lipsticks for the cost of one high-end option. I think Maybelline nailed it in terms of value and cost.

Similar Products: You've got options

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick: Similar to Maybelline's shade range, Sephora Collection's Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick ($15) is full of color and very comfortable to wear. If you want something that's a lot easier to remove, you may find this one worth the few extra bucks.

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment: With a range of beautiful shades that complement different skin tones, the Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment ($28) gives lips full coverage with a matte finish while still feeling weightless.

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick: If you’re down to invest in a product you can count on, you'll fall in love with Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro ($39). Luxurious from top to bottom, this liquid formula deposits intense color without feeling dry, leaving lips with a velvety matte finish.