The Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is great for anyone looking for a product that can give your lashes length, definition, and curl while without any clumping whatsoever. It doesn't give as much volume as others I've tried, but it's a great option if long, healthy-looking lashes are what you're after.

Over the past year, we’ve seen a huge shift in the beauty industry: slowly but surely, tons of people are now embracing the idea of easy, minimal makeup looks, and it's looking like that trend may extend beyond Zoom as many simplify their everyday routines long-term. I for one am a huge fan of this type of aesthetic while working from home; it’s been refreshing to scale back and focus on accentuating certain areas of my face, as opposed to piling a ton of product on. One part of my face I will never let go of spotlighting, though, is my eyes. For me, a really good mascara can completely change the look of my face and make me look and feel more put-together. Always down to up my mascara game, I decided to try Maybelline's Sky High Mascara, a new addition to the brand's Lash Sensational line. Below, find my full review and honest thoughts.

About My Lashes: Curly with an average length

Although I wish my lashes were longer and thicker, I do okay: My lashes have decent curl and length. I’ve been a huge mascara lover since I was a teen, so I’ve tried my fair share of products and know exactly what I’m looking for. I like for my lashes to look defined and have tons of volume. Currently, the mascara I reach for most often is from Ilia Beauty. This product combs through my lashes really well and gives them intense length, volume, and definition without any clumping.

How to Apply: Layer onto lashes until reaching your desired look

Mascaras are pretty straightforward and easy to use; unless the formula or applicator is wildly unique, all you need to do is comb the formula through your lashes, then repeat until you’re happy with how your lashes look. Maybelline's Sky High Mascara brush is super flexible and has separated, defined teeth, which makes the application process really simple. Because I like volume and definition, I wiggled my brush back and forth when I was coating the mascara on my lashes.

The Results: Long, defined lashes

After applying several coats of Maybelline's Sky High Mascara, my lashes were really defined, separated, and I had tons of length, volume, and curl. They also were full without looking clumpy or brittle, and I’m always excited about mascaras that give my lashes a healthy appearance. At one point, I even applied extra layers hours after my initial application, too, just to see how the formula would work on top of lashes that already had mascara on them. I was surprised to see that I could apply extra product without any flaking whatsoever. Like a bunch of other Maybelline mascaras, Sky High will perform, and your lashes will look absolutely incredible—but I didn’t love it.

I didn’t love this mascara for two reasons: one, the time it took for me to get the look I prefer, and two, the applicator. Because I like my lashes to look thick and full—like, really thick and full—the wand just didn’t work for me. After five coats, I realized that this product is probably suited for someone who doesn’t need as much drama as I do. As you can see, my lashes look awesome, but I spent too much time applying the mascara in comparison to other products I use. Where the wand is concerned, it was too soft and wobbly for my taste. Maybelline describes the Sky High Mascara brush as having an “Exclusive Flash Tech” design, which, in other words, means that the brush is flexible, bending with ease to coat each lash individually. I prefer it when mascara wands and teeth are firm; I have better control over application and can wiggle my brush back and forth to create more volume and drama. Overall, the time you spend on your lashes is up to you, but if you don’t mind the idea of an applicator that bends more than traditional mascara wands, you might like this product—because the results are fantastic.

The Value: Affordable

Since this product can be found at just about any drugstore, it's really accessible and well-priced. At just $12, Maybelline's Sky High Mascara is a great product, and even though I think it’s totally worth the cost, I’m more inclined to use another product that’s the same price or a little more expensive to give me the specific look that I’m after. If you’re open to trying different mascaras with different wand designs, Sky High could be great for you, and for the price, you don’t have much to lose.

