The Maybelline Lip Lifter Made Me a Lip Gloss Convert

The Maybelline Lifter Gloss is a lip gloss that will impress even the most matte-loving lipstick wearers. Hydrating, super shiny, and comfortable on the lips, this drugstore gloss can be stacked up against more expensive glosses from other brands.

We put the Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss is a sign of the times. Glosses were never my thing because I didn’t enjoy the sticky feeling my lips had, but in recent years, formulas have come a long way. Ultra-sticky, tacky, messy formulas are a thing of the past replaced by ones with comfortable-wearing slip and long-lasting hydration. This Maybelline gloss is said to impart intense color and shine on top of the added moisture—which made me extra excited to test it out. Read on for my full review of the product.

Maybelline Lip Lifter Lip Gloss Best for: Adding glossy color to lips Active ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid Clean?: Yes Potential allergens: Tocopheryl Acetate, Sorbic Acid, Fragrance. Price: $10 Shade Range: 20 shades. What's Included: Product only. About the brand: As one of the most globally recognized beauty brands, Maybelline has been creating accessible beauty products for many years. Made to perform well and with inclusivity in mind, Maybelline continues to make products that stand the test of time.

About My Lips: Always in need of moisture

My lips are prone to dryness, which I’ve come to accept and expect. To combat this, I try to stay hydrated internally, exfoliate my lips regularly, and consistently apply lip balm. My go-to lip product is the Smith’s Rosebud Salve and I use a thick coat of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at night. When I’m going out, I mix things up: I might wear liquid lipstick, a lip oil, or mix a bit of my Rosebud Salve with lipstick for a softer pop of color, but I don’t normally reach for lip gloss. I tested this product for a little over two weeks, wearing it at home and when I went out.

How to Apply: Start at the center of lips and move outwards

On Maybelline’s website, the brand suggests to apply the gloss at the center of your upper lip and follow your lip’s natural shape, and use the same method on your bottom lip. That's exactly what I did. I noticed that when I followed the brand's guidelines on application, the formula went on seamlessly.



The Results: Shining lips with saturated color

Khera Alexander / Byrdie

To put it simply, this gloss is great. I wasn’t sure what to expect when I first received the product because lip glosses and I typically don’t get along. My dry lips tend to feel drier with stickier formulas and most glosses feel heavy and uncomfortable on my lips. With the Lifter Gloss, my lips looked fuller, felt moisturized and comfortable, and I wasn’t searching for a tissue to wipe the gloss off like I tend to do with thick, gummy formulas.

The extra large doe foot applicator helps the gloss glide on little to no time, and the pigment of the product is high-impact from the first application without being too heavy. Depending on how much coverage I wanted as well, the color and shine remained throughout; I was able to layer the Lifter Gloss or sheer it out without my application looking too thick or too thin. Since my lips are quite textured, after an hour or two, the pigment from certain lip glosses tends to separate and settle into the lines of my lips—not the cutest look. The Lifter Gloss remained smooth and highly pigmented, and the color didn’t break down on my lips while I wore it.

I probably only got an hour or two of wear from one application of the Lifter Gloss on average while being maskless—but that's expected. I am a chronic lip-biter and I imagine the gloss would have lasted longer if I didn't have this habit. When I’d reach for the gloss to reapply it, I was impressed at how soft my lips felt, which I attribute to the hyaluronic acid in the formula. I could see myself using this product when I’m in the mood for shine and dimension on my lips.



The Value: Incredibly budget-friendly

At $10 for 5.4 ml of product, the Lifter Gloss is priced really well. A lot of glosses with the same texture and moisturizing effects are more expensive. Also, there are a number of shades you can pick from. You can select two or three shades and spend the same amount of money you would on one gloss from a prestige brand—I consider that a pretty solid deal.

Similar Products: You have options

Juvia’s Place Gloss Lip Gloss: A non-sticky lip gloss option, the Juvia’s Place Lip Gloss ($13) has tons of shine without feeling thick or tacky. If you need a larger shade range though, stick with Maybelline.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream: Upping their game with every drop, it should come as no surprise that the Gloss Bomb Color Drip Lip Cream from Fenty Beauty ($27) is one of the best moisture-rich lip glosses that are full of shine—minus the stickiness. If you need something that’s more affordable, Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss is a great alternative.

MERIT Beauty Shade Slick: If glosses aren’t for you, you might like the Shade Slick from MERIT Beauty ($24). Available in eight beautiful shades, the lip oil will give your lips intense moisture and a sheer tint.