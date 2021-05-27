Maybelline's Full 'N Soft Mascara made my eyelashes look bold and natural—I just wish this drugstore find was Byrdie Clean for peace of mind.

We purchased the Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

I am much more of a skincare person than a makeup person. Even though I can totally appreciate a gorgeous eyeshadow palette, my heart lies with cleansers, serums, masks, and the like. Understandably, this means my beauty spends and splurges are almost always on skincare products, so when it comes to cosmetics like mascara, I’m more open to an affordable drugstore find. Something I’ve observed over the years of being an editor is that despite having access to some of the most expensive products in the world, many beauty writers still have their go-to drugstore mascara pick. For me, it’s been L’Oreal’s Butterfly Mascara. After testing out Maybelline’s Full 'N Soft Mascara, though, let’s just say Butterfly’s got some competition. Ahead, learn all about my experience with this mascara from the iconic American cosmetics brand.

Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara Best for: Most, including those who wear contact lenses or need extra nourishment. Uses: A daily mascara that builds full, soft, and thick lashes without the brittle feel. Byrdie Clean? No; contains paraffin, triethanolamine, parabens, and BHT. Price: $7 About the brand: A staple in the beauty industry, Maybelline New York has been providing buzz-worthy, high-quality makeup to the masses for decades. With the brand’s focus on accessibility, affordability, and inclusivity, Maybelline has a proven track record of creating effective products that anyone can enjoy.

About My Lashes: Light in color

I have pale skin and light eyelashes to match, which means any mascara generally stands out on my eyes. Because of this, I tend to stick to one coat so it doesn’t overwhelm my face. If I’m going out for dinner or an event, I’ll go for two.

How to Apply: Simple and straightforward

Nicole Kliest

Brush the wand from the base to the tip of your eyelashes, as you would with any other mascara. I like to use the tip of the wand to add pigment and volume by the corners of my eyes for a more precise, impactful finish. If you are doing multiple coats, Maybelline suggests to not let the mascara dry between each application.

The Color: Just one option

Oddly enough, there’s only one shade of Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara available, Very Black. While this didn’t bother me, the internet seems to be a tad up in arms about it (many comments I found expressed a desire for brown options). But if you're a fan of black mascaras, the shade is exactly what it says.

The Results: In a word, dramatic

Nicole Kliest/Design by Cristina Cianci

I’ll be frank, I did not expect to love Maybelline's Full 'N Soft Mascara as much as I did. But from the wand shape to the final look, I was thoroughly pleased. The wand had no excess mascara clinging to it (a quality I deeply appreciate), and the shape was the perfect balance between being slim enough to catch those corner spots and feathered enough to give fluffy lashes. The mascara went on smoothly and after a few hours, it hadn’t smudged or clumped together. Also, it comes off very easily and there was no residue after washing my face—I'll give it bonus points for that.

The Value: Great

A drugstore mascara that’s less than $10 and checks the boxes when it comes to application process, finish, and wear? That's definitely a good value in my book.

Similar Products: You've got options

Burt's Bees Nourishing Mascara: This 100% natural mascara ($10) is formulated with jojoba oil and glycerin to nourish your lashes. It comes in Classic Black and Black Brown and is made without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum, or synthetic fragrances, so this could be a great option if your priorities are shade options and/or a clean formula.

CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara: This iconic drugstore label offers a vegan mascara ($11) that’s free of parabens, sulfates, talc, and mineral oil. It offers argan and marula oils for conditioning, as well as a wand that’s designed to separate and define your lashes. Read Byrdie's full review here.

Maybelline Sky High Mascara: Love Maybelline but looking for an even more dramatic result? This mascara ($11) went viral on TikTok for its ability to create dreamy, fluttery lashes, and its buildable formula adds length to match its name. Read Byrdie's full review here.