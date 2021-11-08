I’m not big on matte products or powders in general, but I can’t deny the fact the Maybelline Fit Me Powder smooths the skin and prevents shine. It’s also really light, and gives a nice final dusting of coverage on top of foundation. Definitely try it if you're looking for an affordable product with a smooth finishing touch.

When I was a teen, I was a big fan of face powder—so much so that I’d bring it with me everywhere, touching up the matte finish on my nose at every opportunity. But now that I'm a little older, I prefer makeup that’s lighter and more radiant—partly to diffuse fine lines, but also because I can’t really be bothered with 101 steps.

Maybelline’s Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder isn’t a product I’d typically reach for, but given I’m a huge fan of the line's liquid products, I was 100% willing to give it a go. I also experience shininess from time to time (hi, hormones) so I’m keen on any complexion product that promises to leave skin more smooth and matte. The fact it’s only a few dollars more than my daily oat cappuccino is a huge plus as well.

Curious to see how the Maybelline Fit Me Powder holds up? Keep reading for my thoughts.



Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Best for: Normal, oily, and combination skin types. Uses: As a powder to set makeup, or to touch up or on its own for light coverage. Byrdie Clean? Yes Potential allergens? Not likely Price: $8 About the brand: Maybelline is one of the biggest drugstore beauty brands in the world. It’s owned by L’Oréal and produces best-selling products across complexion, eye, brow, and lip categories.

About My Skin: Shiny T-zone, dehydrated everywhere else

My skin has been really temperamental as of late—greasy around the t-zone and dehydrated everywhere else. Not only has winter dryness been intensifying my face's complex state (what even is humidity?), but I've been using a prescription retinoid and my face is slightly flaky. Powder foundation doesn't feel like a natural choice for me, but I do want coverage and something to balance out the center of my face right now, so here we are.



The Formula: A classic pressed powder with a wide shade range

Emily Algar

Maybelline's Fit Me Powder comes in a simple black compact with a sponge applicator. It’s an old-school makeup sponge that I think works for quick touch-ups, but I prefer a brush when it comes to all-over application. It’s available in 24 shades, has a soft matte finish, and is suitable for use either all over or just in certain oily spots.

It does contain talc, which I was a little worried would clog my pores. But given it's only something I'd use on occasion on top of other makeup and SPF products, I threw caution to the wind and just hoped for the best.



How to Apply: However you want

When it comes to pressed powder, you really can use it however you see fit. You might want to apply it alone as your sole form of coverage, all over a liquid foundation, or just as a final step on certain areas to even out any shine.

Personally I went for the latter, taking a targeted complexion brush and sweeping Maybelline's Fit Me Powder across my nose, chin, and forehead. It blends evenly, sits nicely, and the wear was surprisingly excellent (I was expecting it to crease). Because it's finely milled, it makes a great base for eyeshadow, too.



The Results: Smooth, velvety skin

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Honestly, this powder gave me what can only be described as extremely smooth, velvety skin. I think the secret was in my light application, but I loved the way the product gave me soft, matte coverage without flattening my skin. I think using a small brush is a great way to conceal areas of concern without counteracting a dewy foundation or glassy highlighter (think of it as the best of both worlds).

I will point out that the Maybelline Fit Me Powder has both translucent and pigmented options, so the latter would work really well all over to amp up coverage. Just keep adding light layers until you're happy with the finish.



The Value: A drugstore gem

At $8 a pop, Maybelline's Fit Me Powder is a bargain. It performs as well as any other tinted pressed powder I've used, and it has a great skin-smoothing effect. If I was in CVS with $8 burning a hole in my wallet, you had better believe this is what I'd pick up.



Similar Products: You've got options

L'Oréal True Match Super Blendable Powder: Another OG drugstore hero, L'Oréal’s True Match Powder ($10) is long-wearing, soft, and has a natural, non-drying finish. It also comes in 24 versatile shades at its affordable price point. What's not to love?

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation: We’ve never met a Fenty Beauty product we didn’t like—this matte powder foundation ($36) included. What’s brilliant about the formula, aside from the extensive shade range, is the pigment. It’s got enough coverage to use on its own as foundation, or you can dust it on top of a liquid product to complete a full face. Think of it as a full-glam kind of coverage product.

Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Talc-Free Vegan Powder: If you prefer a soft, weightless powder that doesn’t really feel like powder, this option from Kosas ($34) is the one for you. It’s got a soft, slightly radiant finish and is formulated with bamboo and Chinese peony to blur the skin. According to the brand website, it actually starts as a clay and is baked into the solid format, which I think explains the lightness.

