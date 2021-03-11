Review: Maybelline New York’s Fit Me Concealer is a Drugstore Standout

Maybelline New York’s Fit Me Concealer is a wallet-friendly, long-wearing product that blends effortlessly and looks seamless on the skin. For the price, Fit Me is a concealer that’s worth trying out.

When I wake up, I prioritize getting my mind right for the day ahead. I express gratitude for another day, make my bed, and try my best to get out of my pajamas while my coffee is brewing; these small habits are now part of my self-care routine. When I would go out a lot more, putting my makeup on was a big part of my self-care process. Though I wear much less makeup these days, concealer, blush, and brow products are still integral to my day-to-day routine. Because my beauty process now requires fewer products, I wanted to look for a concealer that was more affordable than the $30 concealer I usually wear. After reading about how popular the Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer was, I wanted to see what it was about. Continue reading for my honest thoughts below.

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer Best for: Concealing dark spots and under eyes Star Rating: 3.5/5 Byrdie Clean?: No; contains methylparaben and butylparaben. Potential allergens: Propylene Glycol, methylparaben, butylparaben. Price: $6 About the brand: Born in New York, Maybelline is one of the most popular affordable cosmetics brands on the market, and has been for more than a century. Valuing diversity and providing quality products for all beauty lovers, Maybelline maintains its foothold in the industry and won’t be easing up any time soon.

About My Under Eyes: Dark circles with a purple undertone

Even though my skin is acne-prone and incredibly sensitive, I actually appreciate and love my skin quite a bit. The one area of my face I’m not excited about is my under eye area. I’ve had dark circles and tear troughs since I was a baby, so, aside from any sort of cosmetic procedure, there’s not much I can do about it. It’s been a big insecurity of mine for years, and people always tell me I look tired. (For anyone reading: Telling someone “you look tired” is rude; take it from someone who has heard this since childhood.) Considering how self-conscious I am about my under eyes, I’m always searching for products that can neutralize the purple undertone my dark circles have and brighten the area. Usually, I wear the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Caramel. Curious about finding a similar product that’s a little more affordable, I thought the Fit Me Concealer would be worth trying.

How to Apply: Use the applicator and blend with your fingers, brush, or beauty sponge

The Fit Me Concealer has cute, straightforward packaging that comes with a sponge-tip applicator. Packaging like this helps place the product on your skin if you’re short on makeup tools, because you can blend the concealer in with (clean) fingers. If you’re not a fan of blending products with your hands, you can use a fluffy brush or a damp beauty sponge. Since this concealer is water-based, it moves around really easily; because of that, I use a fluffy blending brush to softly blend the product into my skin, which doesn't take too much time at all.

The Results: Naturally bright under eyes

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

Because of how popular Maybelline New York’s Fit Me line is, I assumed that the concealer was going to be impressive, and it was. To be clear, I prefer to have two concealers for different reasons: for daily wear, I like a natural, subtle concealer, and then I like a concealer that’s thicker and more pigmented when I’m wearing full coverage looks. The Fit Me concealer is an amazing concealer for everyday wear. The product is blendable, has a medium coverage, and gives my under eyes a naturally bright appearance. Since my circles are on the darker side, I have to layer the product twice, but my under eyes don’t look thick at all. My only critique of the Fit Me Concealer is the shade range; the colors are limited, and I would love to see more options available for different skin tones in the future.

The product is blendable, has a medium coverage, and gives my under eyes a naturally bright appearance.

The Value: A high-performing drugstore buy

It can be challenging to find a concealer that is long-wearing, delivers good coverage, and is affordable; Fit Me manages to deliver in each area. Maybelline New York’s Fit Me Concealer can instantly change the appearance of your dark spots or dark circles for the price of a coffee, and for 6.8 ml of product, it doesn’t get much better than that. You can give the product a try without worrying about how much you spent on it, and without being unsure as to whether or not it will give you the results you’re looking for.

