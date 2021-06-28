Maybelline: Brand Review and 10 of the Best Products

From the iconic green and pink mascara tube of Great Lash mascara to the "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's Maybelline" tagline we grew up hearing on television commercials and reading in beauty and fashion magazines, Maybelline is an iconic beauty brand that has stood the test of time. Our guess is at one point, you've had at least one or several products from Maybelline in your makeup bag; after all, the brand was born in 1915 and has remained a constant top-seller in mass retailers worldwide, which at the very least is quite impressive. Whether you're just discovering Maybelline or have been using it for decades, the brand's story is unique. Ahead, we spoke with SVP of Marketing for Maybelline New York, Jessie Feinstein, to get the intimate scoop behind Maybelline and then some.

Maybelline New York Founded By: Thomas Lyle Williams in 1915 Based In: New York City Pricing: $ Most Popular Products: Great Lash Mascara, Instant Age Rewind Concealer, Sky High Mascara, Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Fun Fact: Thomas Lyle Williams wanted to create a product to embellish eyelashes, and would watch his sister, Mabel, mix vaseline and coal dust together to enhance and open up her eyes. Thomas then went on to invent the very first mascara and came up with the name Maybelline by combining his sister's name and the key ingredient that helped create it: Vaseline. Other Brands You'll Love: Cover Girl, Physician's Formula, NYX Cosmetics

While the first mascara was created in 1915, it has certainly come a long way since then, and we have Thomas Lyle Williams and Maybelline to thank for it. Fast forward to 1971, and mascara became a permanent fixture on everyone's vanity. The most iconic makeup product of all was Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, the green and pink tube inspired by fashion designer Lily Pulitzer. Feinstein notes, "This iconic mascara was an instant hit – and is still one of the brand’s best-selling products to this day, selling one Great Lash tube every 5 seconds!"

While there are many countless groundbreaking "firsts" from Maybelline New York, Feinstein notes one of the most memorable moments from the brand hails from the 1940s, "How-to ads featuring stars such as Hedy Lemarr showed women different ways to wear makeup in which, at that time, they’d only seen at the theater. In the 1950s, the first makeup commercials people watched on TV were Maybelline’s."

From humble beginnings in 1915 to now, it's important to understand the impact and magnitude that Maybelline New York has had on the cosmetics industry. A century later, Maybelline New York became the number one cosmetic brand globally, available in over 120 countries.

The brand's mission? "Offering innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all by providing technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge."

Feinstein went on to emphasize the importance of empowering the Maybelline community, "At Maybelline, we use our products to help make everyone, everywhere feel ready to take on their world. We’re for all generations and levels of makeup expertise, from the makeup-savvy individual who is always on the hunt for new trends to the minimalist. We encourage everyone to use makeup as a form of self-expression and empower you to do so – all at an affordable price point."

