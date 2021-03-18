Maybelline's Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser is a primer that boldly lives up to its claims of being lightweight, moisturizing, and keeping your makeup smooth, matte, and transfer-proof throughout the day.

We put Maybelline's Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

There are some people who completely skip primer in their makeup routine. I’m not one of those people. I believe in the power of a good primer. Not only do they help give your makeup a smooth finish, but they also enhance the staying power of your makeup. When it comes to the primers I use, I always want them to check off a few boxes. They have to be lightweight, hydrating, blurring, and allow my makeup to last for hours.

I’ve tested and tried dozens of primers, and have my all-time favorites. But, I’m always willing to introduce a new one into my rotation. The Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser is a primer that has caught my eye several times while I’ve been browsing the beauty aisles at the drugstore, but I never happened to snag one to try. That’s why I leaped at the opportunity to finally test it out. It promises to give the skin a baby smooth, matte finish and blur your pores.

Did it live up to its claims? Read on for my honest review.

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Best for: All skin types Uses: Priming skin, blurring pores Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $7 About the Brand: Maybelline is known for its high-performance makeup and personal care products.

About My Skin: Perpetually dry

My skin has always skewed more on the dryer side no matter the season. But, my issue with chronically dry skin is heightened right now due to the cold weather. That’s why I tend to stack my makeup and skincare routine with products that are intensely hydrating. In terms of my pores, I wouldn’t say that I have large pores but I definitely notice them around my nose and cheeks. Because of this, I always tend to focus my attention on those areas when I’m slathering on my primer.

The Feel: Smooth, gel-like texture

This primer dispenses as a clear gel. To me, the texture and consistency are reminiscent of an ointment. And while that may sound concerning, I can confidently report that the primer felt almost weightless on my skin when I rubbed it on. My only qualm is that the formula is a touch greasy on my skin, but it didn’t interfere with how my foundation looked when I applied it.

The Results: Baby smooth skin

After applying the primer to my skin, my entire face felt instantly smooth, soft, and moisturized. Upon close inspection, I could also see that the pores around my nose and cheeks were magically minimized–almost as if I had used the blur tool in FaceTune.

To get the full effect of this primer, I swiped on a layer of foundation. I opted to use the Sephora Collection Clean Glowing Skin Foundation, a light coverage foundation. As promised, this primer allowed my makeup to glide on seamlessly and it left me with an even, matte complexion. Most importantly, it extended the wear time of my foundation and prevented it from transferring or moving around on my face. Bottom line: this stuff works.

The Value: A price you can’t beat

Some people will argue that luxury primers will always trump a drugstore buy. But, I believe that budget-friendly beauty products can often rival (and sometimes outshine) their high-end competitors. This $7 Maybelline primer worked just as well as some of the pricier ones I’ve tried. For that price, you get 0.67 fluid ounces of product. And since you don’t need to apply a lot, this primer should last you a while.

Similar Products: You have options

Omolewa Cosmetics HD Foundation Primer ($26): I’ve kept this primer in rotation for months. Like the Maybelline primer, the HD Foundation Primer promises to blur pores and deliver a smooth, matte finish. I always love how velvety smooth my skin feels and how flawless my makeup applies after using it.

Becca Skin Love Brighten and Blur Primer ($39): This primer from Becca is one that I reach for often. It is infused with a hydrating blend of nourishing ingredients that work to blur your pores, brighten, hydrate your skin, and protect your skin from pollution and blue light. But, with Becca’s Skin Love Brighten and Blur Primer ringing in at $39, the Maybelline primer is definitely a more affordable pickup.