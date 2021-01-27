Maya Rudolph has been a pillar in comedic television and films for over two decades. Rudolph's lengthy acting credits boast roles in films like Grown Ups, Bridesmaids, and of course, the ever-iconic Saturday Night Live. Rudolph has portrayed a diverse lineup of characters since she first joined the SNL cast in 2000, but none have been more talked-about than Vice President Kamala Harris. She first made her debut as Harris in 2019 during the late-night series' spoof of a Democratic primary debate. When the show resumed filming at the tail end of the 2020 presidential election, Rudolph reprised the role and lit up our screens once again with humor and charm. Honestly, who could forget her iconic rendition of the "I'm Speaking" moment?

While her job involves making us laugh until we cry, Rudolph deals with stress just like the rest of us. Between juggling her acting career and doting on her family, Rudolph's day-to-day life can get demanding. She recently partnered with Natural Vitality, a line of supplements that promote healthy magnesium levels, to share the importance of stress management at home. Ahead, Rudolph shares how the brand's supplements have become essential in her routine, what it meant to play Kamala Harris on SNL, and her beauty must-haves during the winter.

Congrats on the partnership! How have Natural Vitality supplements helped you with stress management?

I’ve been drinking Natural Vitality Calm ($24) before bed. I rely on it as part of my nighttime ritual.

Natural Vitality Calm $24 Shop

Last year made us all take a pause and reflect. What are some lessons you learned in 2020?

I’ve learned that my gut was right all along–that simpler is better.

In 2020, you played Kamala Harris on SNL. What did it mean to you to be able to take on this role during such an important year?

It’s been such an honor to be a part of the political fabric at SNL. It’s a longtime tradition that I’m so proud to be a member of.

How do you think comedy has helped you and the world cope during this time?

I definitely felt like going to New York to be a part of the election shows kept me sane. It was a trying time for all of us.

At this stage of your career, what types of projects and roles excite you?

Ones that I can do with people I love that make me laugh.

These days, what does your hair care routine consist of?

I’m still relaxing my hair, so I’d be a hypocrite not to mention that. But I use a non-toxic keratin treatment called Cezanne that allows me to still wear my hair curly but without the frizz. It makes blowing my hair out fast, which I’ve learned is a big help for me at work, especially when I have to wear it under wigs at SNL. I also use Olaplex and leave Pattern Beauty products in after I comb it with a Denman brush.

How has your approach to beauty evolved during the pandemic?

Honestly, I’ve been paying more attention to my skin and practicing gua sha and Face Gym exercises with my Pause Fascia Stimulating Tool ($115).

Pause Fascia Stimulating Tool $115 Shop

What are your winter beauty must-haves?

I use True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil ($110), Wonder Valley Hinoki Body Oil ($85), and Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer ($68).

You've talked about your love of clean products in the past. What are some of your favorites?

I am in love with Bathing Culture’s Mind And Body Wash ($20). I love the smell, and I love being able to recognize the ingredients in my products. I also don’t do well with fragrances, so it helps me steer clear of the perfume-y stuff.

In previous interviews, you candidly talked about suffering from Diastasis Recti post-pregnancy and how workouts like Pilates helped you rebuild your core. Are you still into Pilates?

Pilates was a part of my weekly regimen, yes, but I fell off. I have to get back on that horse. It is truly the best exercise for me. I also do 305 Fitness and yoga, if I'm lucky. Deliciously Ella has a great app with great yoga exercises for all kinds of moods, and they have fantastic vegan recipes.

Are there any beauty lessons you plan to pass on to your children?

Don’t pluck your gorgeous eyebrows! Keep your skin clean and healthy. Drink water. Laughing and singing helps.