Maya Hawke Paired a Sequin Swim Cap With '60s Eye Makeup on the Red Carpet

Maya Hawke had all eyes on her at the New York City premiere of her new movie Asteroid City. To walk the red carpet—where co-stars Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Jeff Goldblum, and Scarlett Johansson also appeared—the actor channeled the retro-futuristic aesthetic of the film through her makeup and swimmer-inspired silhouette.



Asteroid City, directed by the legendary Wes Anderson, is set in 1955 at a time when the small desert town of Asteroid City gets a visit from an alien after its annual Junior Stargazer Convention, which is meant to be a gathering of space enthusiasts. The entire film is told with Anderson’s signature colorful flare, and Hawke’s character, June Douglas, is a teacher who often sports pastel ensembles to the backdrop of the retro-futuristic scenery.



So, it makes perfect sense that Hawke would take the aesthetic central to the film and retell it through her own perspective for the red carpet.



Getty Images

Hawke channeled the colorful retro aesthetic primarily on her eyes, going with a piercing turquoise shadow that complimented her blue eyes. The bright blue was framed with a grayish blue color above the crease and an orange tint under her lower lashline, ultimately making her eyes appear even bigger, and resembling the makeup of the stars of the '60s like Cher, Elizabeth Taylor, and Twiggy.



Her outfit was more of an avante-garde take on the fashion of the era. Designed by Prada, it seemed to take cues from synchronized swimming costumes with a glamorous swim cap and matching gown. The cap framed her face and stowed her bedhead bob under its chunky, all-black sequins. Only a few strands of her strawberry blonde hair stuck out from the tight-fitting cap, sweeping to the side for some extra drama.



Getty Images

However, even more drama came with the dress that continued with the oversized sequins down from her chest to her heels. The Prada gown had two thin straps with their own smaller sequins before flowing into the dress that was tight at the chest and billowed as it got closer to the floor, along the way catching the flickering lights of paparazzi cameras. Hawke finished her look with pointy-toed black heels and went with a Tiffany blue manicure to match her oceanic eyes.

This look was on trend with her last red carpet look promoting the new film. At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the film, she served even more The Jetsons vibes with another '60s-inspired silhouette.



Getty Images

For the French film festival, Hawk wore another Prada look consisting of a structured forest green midi dress with light blue opera gloves, white square-toe go-go boots, similar retro makeup, and a flippy blowout to realize the mid-century aesthetic even more.