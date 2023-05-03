22 Manicure Ideas for May That Usher In the Summer Vibes

Can you believe it's already May? That's almost halfway through yet another year. But instead of getting caught up in an existential crisis about how fast time flies, allow us to turn your attention to May nail art ideas. Where some months, like March, October, and December, are synonymous with specific polish colors and designs, May offers a bit more room for interpretation. Whether you equate the month of May with fresh flowers, bright colors, or the unofficial start of summer, we've got you covered with plenty of pretty manicures to recreate in the days and weeks ahead. Keep reading to uncover over a dozen May nail art ideas that will have you ready for warm, sunny days galore.