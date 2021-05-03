Understanding Your Astrological DNA Can Help You Heal

You are powerful. Humanity has built vast civilizations, made groundbreaking discoveries, and sparked transformative movements. Yet, many of us question ourselves. This is because much of the collective, especially those who have been marginalized, have been suppressed due to ancestral and societal trauma. As a result, low self-worth, esteem, and disempowerment are common emotions. This can delay us from stepping into our power. But, an understanding of your astrological DNA can help you heal, moving you from powerlessness to self-empowerment.

Healing your energy with astrology can not only empower your life, but shift you on the path towards becoming everything you were meant to be. One of the main questions I receive from clients is about clarity regarding their path. Most of the time we are not consciously aware of what’s holding us back. Many can remain in situations that bring inner tension, not realizing we have the ability to end this pattern and take our power back. Understanding yourself on a deeper level through the cosmos provides that map towards this inner light.

Manifestation is not just a buzzword, but a practice and method of understanding how energy works. A pillar of astrology is this ancient universal law: “as above, so below, as within, so without.” Not only do the cosmos affect you here on earth, but your internal energy can manifest into your outer reality. Through knowledge of your birth chart, you can uncover your inner light and heal challenges in order to shift your life-force energy to craft your reality with ease.

The Power Of Understanding Your Sun

The sun, a well-known birth chart placement, is the life force and center of our galaxy. It's also the same within you. Your sun-sign indicates how you will shine the brightest in this lifetime, or what is in highest alignment for you. With alignment comes ultimate fulfillment! Understanding the zodiac sign and house your sun is placed in can clue you into your gifts and life path. There are twelve houses in astrology, each presiding over a different area of life. A birth chart calculator can tell you where your sun is located. Here is a quick guide to find your house and zodiac sign:

The 12 Houses

1st House: Self and personality

Self and personality 2nd House: Self-worth and money

Self-worth and money 3rd House: Communication

Communication 4th House: Home and emotions

Home and emotions 5th House: Creativity

Creativity 6th House: Health and routine

Health and routine 7th House: Relationships

Relationships 8th House: Shared resources

Shared resources 9th House: Higher learning

Higher learning 10th House: Career and public

Career and public 11th House: Social and networking

Social and networking 12th House: Empathy and helping

Unsplash/Design by Cristina Cianci

The 12 Sun Signs

Aries: Active leader

Active leader Taurus: Grounded creative

Grounded creative Gemini: Communicator

Communicator Cancer: Nurturing leader

Nurturing leader Leo: Entertainment

Entertainment Virgo: Wellness and organization

Wellness and organization Libra: Aesthetics and justice

Aesthetics and justice Scorpio: Depth and transformation

Depth and transformation Sagittarius : Future visionary

: Future visionary Capricorn: Structured leader

Structured leader Aquarius: Innovator and humanitarian

Innovator and humanitarian Pisces: Imaginative

The planetary connections your sun is making to other planets can also indicate challenges, or setbacks, in fulfilling this inner light. Knowing this information can shed knowledge on new life choices you can make, or highlight a different path more aligned with you. It’s also an opportunity to start setting your intentions and manifesting the full expression of who you are now, instead of delaying it.

Your Natural Luck and Abundance

Everyone has luck and the ability to cultivate abundance in their chart, you just have to know where it shows up for you in your own life. Abundance is not just about money, it’s feeling overall health, joy, contentment, and stability. Your Venus sign can indicate where and how you can experience this. The planet of abundance, Venus rules over the signs Libra and Taurus, and is about love, beauty, romance, relationships, wealth, and equality.

Jupiter represents luck, growth, wisdom, and expansion. Ruling over Sagittarius and Pisces, this celestial body can determine where you experience Jupiter’s benefits in your life. Once you lean into your Jupiter, that is when you can experience financial and growth benefits. It’s essentially the "easy button" in terms of finding your true joy and destiny. Through knowing this about your own chart, you can set your intentions clearly, presenting an easier path forward.

Use this season as a time to heal old wounds, identify your dream vision for your life, set your intentions and create steps to get there.

Unsplash/Design by Cristina Cianci

The Importance of Healing Challenges

Positive energies are helpful to understand, but it’s in working through challenges that we can find the most empowerment in Astrology. Planets and placements in your chart like Black Moon Lilith, Chiron, Saturn, Nodes of the moon, and Pluto, can unlock areas that have delayed your manifestation power. Understanding where these aspects are placed in your chart is extremely healing. Here is a quick guide below on each.

Black Moon Lilith: Repression and suppression

Repression and suppression Chiron : Wounding and trauma

: Wounding and trauma Saturn: Harsh lessons and restriction

Harsh lessons and restriction Pluto: Power and transformation

Power and transformation Nodes of the Moon: Life path

Manifesting Your Dreams Now

After an extremely challenging year, the universe is giving us a beautiful gateway to transform our lives in a positive way. Venus is in its home sign in Taurus from April 14 to May 8. Jupiter also moves into its home sign of Pisces from May 13 through July 29. When planets are in their comfort zone like this, they can express themselves to the fullest in our lives. Use this season as a time to heal old wounds, identify your dream vision for your life, set your intentions and create steps to get there. Metaphysical practices like vision boards, meditation, a birth chart reading, and journaling your intentions are all practical tools to make the most of this favorable energy. Use this season to heal, grow, empower yourself, and head towards your best life.