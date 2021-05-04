Behold: Every Beauty Launch That Should Be on Your Radar This May

We can barely believe that summer is just six weeks away. With the outside world slowly getting warmer and back to normal—or something like it—there’s no better time to experiment with fresh new beauty products that are innovating this season. Before making vacation plans (even if you decide to stay local), these are the newest product picks to add to your packing list.

With Mother's Day approaching, we’re also pampering our moms (and ourselves) with these new releases, which include everything from the first color-changing blush oil to a revolutionary AR-enabled performance drink for ultimate warm weather hydration.

Luxy Hair

Luxy Hair Clip-In Bun $65 Shop

Having off hair days happens to the best of us. Thankfully, Luxy Hair offers a quick fix with their new Clip-In Bun ($65). It's the first clip-in bun made entirely of natural hair and is available in 18 different colors.

Youthforia

Youthforia BYO Blush Stacked Bundle $72 Shop

Youthforia immediately captivated our attention with its innovative color-changing blush oil. Designed to respond to your skin's pH balance, the buildable BYO Blush Stacked Bundle ($72) instantly gives you a youthful, rosy glow that matches your skin tone.

Mood by GXL

Mood by GXL Bye Bye Bags Eye Masks $60/10 pack Shop

Say goodbye to sleepy eyes with Bye Bye Bags Eye Masks ($60/10 pack). Unlike some undereye masks that focus on puffiness, Mood by GXL created this product to hydrate and plump your skin with collagen, hyaluronic acid, cucumber, and mint extract.

Tella Nails

Tella Nails Short's Duo: Sunset Spritz & Cosmopolitan $25 Shop

Ready to fall in love with press-on nails? You’re not the only one. With months cooped up inside and summer around the corner, the coral and bubblegum pink shades of Tella Nails' new Happy Hour Collection Short's Duo ($25) has us giddy about showcasing our playful side. No salon appointment needed.

+Lux Unfiltered

+Lux Unfiltered N°5 Soothing Lip Balm $18 Shop

+Lux Unfiltered’s new N°5 Soothing Lip Balm ($18) is launching just in time for summer. Formulated with cocoa butter, almond, jojoba, and coconut oils, the everyday must-have swiftly soothes parched lips and locks in moisture for soft and kissable lips. We especially love the menthol flavor that will keep your pout minty fresh.

Après Pacific

Après Pacific Pacific Glow Clay Mask $40 Shop

Ensure your skin looks its most radiant this summer. Après Pacific's Glow Clay Mask ($40) addresses hyperpigmentation while keeping your skin moisturized. Boasting superfood ingredients like turmeric, aloe, and amla berry, there’s no reason this mask shouldn’t be on your self-care radar.

Kayali

Kayali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper | 25 $138 Shop

Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper | 25 ($138) strikes a delicate balance between spice and sweetness. After 25 rounds of formula modifications (casual), Kayali landed with the perfect combination of pink pepper and saffron with floral notes like Bulgarian rose and royal lily.

To round out the fragrance, Kayali included sandalwood, which works to heightens the scent of bergamot.

Barcode

Barcode Watermelon Drink $48/12 pack Shop

Staying hydrated is essential for a variety of reasons, but it's essential for maintaining a youthful glow. Thanks to Barcode, drinking water just got a little more fun. The Watermelon Drink ($48/12 pack) is a completely plant-based performance drink fueled by coconut water, vitamin D, Rhodiola, electrolytes, and adaptogens, which act in tandem with your body's natural system to help achieve its full potential.

Sweetened with monk fruit, Barcode's newest drink is the first AR-enabled performance beverage that allows users to scan the QR code on the bottle and receive curated content and workouts.